The Uttarakhand High Court has overturned a man's conviction in a 2021 alleged rape case of a mentally-challenged woman, highlighting critical procedural lapses and insufficient evidence by the trial court.

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Key Points The Uttarakhand High Court set aside a man's conviction in a 2021 alleged rape case of a mentally-challenged woman in Champawat.

The High Court questioned the trial court's procedure and evidence appreciation, noting the prosecution failed to establish charges.

Key issues included unreliable witness identification, lack of FSL/medical links, and the sessions judge improperly viewing video evidence privately.

The original conviction by the Champawat Sessions Court on February 4, 2025, had sentenced the man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment.

The High Court ruled that the trial court's procedure was contrary to the principles of natural justice and established law.

The Uttarakhand High Court has set aside the conviction of a man in a 2021 case involving the alleged rape of a mentally-challenged woman in Champawat district, saying the prosecution failed to establish the charges against him.

Trial Court's Procedural Lapses Questioned

On February 4, 2025, the Champawat Sessions Court had convicted the man under Section 376(2)(l) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Setting aside the conviction and sentence, a bench of justices Ravindra Maithani and Siddharth Sah raised serious questions over the procedure adopted by the trial court and its appreciation of evidence.

The case dates back to August 2021, when a video purportedly showing the man engaging in a sexual act with the woman with mental illness under a tin shed at the Tanakpur Roadways bus station went viral on social media.

Following directions from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Purnagiri (Tanakpur), an FIR was registered at Tanakpur police station on August 26, 2021, and the man was subsequently arrested.

During the investigation, the woman's statement could not be recorded owing to her mental condition. However, relying on witness testimonies and the video, the sessions court convicted and sentenced the man.

Evidence Scrutiny And Unreliable Identification

Hearing the appeal, the high court found that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges against the man.

The bench observed that neither the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report nor the medical report linked the man to the alleged offence.

It also found the identification of the accused by witnesses directly before the court, nearly a year later, unreliable, particularly since the face of the person in the video was not clearly visible and no test identification parade had been conducted during the investigation.

The high court further took exception to the sessions judge viewing the video privately in chambers instead of playing it in open court, independently identifying the accused and relying on such identification as a basis for conviction.

The bench held that the procedure was contrary to the principles of natural justice and established law.