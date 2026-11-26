The Uttarakhand High Court has granted bail to Congress leader Anand Singh Mahra in a high-profile alleged gang rape and POCSO case, following the minor's retraction of her statements during the ongoing trial.

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Key Points Uttarakhand High Court granted bail to Congress leader Anand Singh Mahra in an alleged gang rape and POCSO case.

The bail was granted after the minor retracted her previous statements during the ongoing trial, stating Mahra had no involvement.

Mahra had been in judicial custody since his arrest on May 13 this year, with lower courts rejecting his bail applications on May 23 and October 6.

The case has been controversial due to shifting police versions, contradictory FIRs, and protests demanding a judicial inquiry.

Child rights activists raised concerns over the circulation of videos involving the minor on social media, citing Juvenile Justice Act violations.

The Uttarakhand High Court has granted bail to social activist and Congress leader Anand Singh Mahra in the alleged gang rape and POCSO case from May 2026.

The single bench of Justice Alok Mehra granted bail after the minor, during the ongoing trial before the lower court, retracted her previous statements, stating that Mahra had no involvement in the case based on the girl's statement.

Minor's Retraction Leads To Bail

Mahra, who had been in judicial custody since his arrest on May 13 this year, had his bail applications rejected by the lower courts on May 23 and October 6. He secured relief from the High Court on his second bail application after the minor's testimony was brought on record.

As per the case, a 16-year-old girl from Champawat went missing from a wedding ceremony and was found at a dairy three days later. Initially, based on a complaint lodged by her father, a case was registered against BJP leaders Vinod Rawat, Naveen Rawat and Puran Singh Rawat under Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The name of the then BJP mandal president also surfaced in the minor's statement.

Controversy And Conflicting Narratives

On May 8, Champawat Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav held a press conference, questioning the veracity of the gang rape allegations based on medical and forensic evidence, CCTV footage and call detail records. The police claimed the allegations were part of a conspiracy and identified former student leader Kamal Singh Rawat and Arjita Rai, the girl's friend who was accused of confining her, as its alleged masterminds.

Following a cross-FIR lodged by Ram Singh Rawat, the father of one of the accused, and a contradictory complaint dated May 11, Anand Mahra was arrested on charges of furthering the alleged conspiracy. Meanwhile, the police maintained that the minor was a victim and required counselling.

The shifting versions presented by the police, contradictory FIRs and conflicting narratives plunged the case into controversy. Opposition parties, Congress leaders and social activists questioned the impartiality of the investigation and staged a protest at Gandhi Park in Dehradun, demanding a judicial inquiry.

Child rights activists also expressed serious concern over the circulation of videos involving the minor on social media, terming it a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act.