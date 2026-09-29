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Vigilance Department Nabs Doctor In Rudraprayag Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 29, 2026 23:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Uttarakhand Vigilance Department has arrested an orthopaedic surgeon from Rudraprayag District Hospital for allegedly accepting a bribe to issue a disability certificate, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public services.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Dr Ankur Thakur, an orthopaedic surgeon at Rudraprayag District Hospital, was arrested.
  • The arrest was carried out by the Uttarakhand Vigilance Department.
  • Dr Thakur was allegedly caught accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe for a disability certificate.
  • The Vigilance Department laid a trap after verifying a complaint.
  • A case has been registered against the doctor under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Uttarakhand Vigilance Department on Tuesday arrested a doctor working at a government hospital in Rudraprayag district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, officials said.

Vigilance Action Against Corruption

Dr Ankur Thakur, an orthopaedic surgeon at Rudraprayag District Hospital, was arrested following a complaint, they said.

 

According to officials, the complainant had alleged that Thakur was demanding Rs 5,000 in exchange for issuing a disability certificate.

After verifying the alleged demand, the Vigilance Department laid a trap and arrested Thakur while he was allegedly accepting the money, officials said.

A case has been registered against the doctor under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further action is underway, they said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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