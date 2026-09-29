Vigilance Department Nabs Doctor In Rudraprayag Bribery Case

The Uttarakhand Vigilance Department has arrested an orthopaedic surgeon from Rudraprayag District Hospital for allegedly accepting a bribe to issue a disability certificate, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public services.
Key Points
- Dr Ankur Thakur, an orthopaedic surgeon at Rudraprayag District Hospital, was arrested.
- The arrest was carried out by the Uttarakhand Vigilance Department.
- Dr Thakur was allegedly caught accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe for a disability certificate.
- The Vigilance Department laid a trap after verifying a complaint.
- A case has been registered against the doctor under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The Uttarakhand Vigilance Department on Tuesday arrested a doctor working at a government hospital in Rudraprayag district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, officials said.
Vigilance Action Against Corruption
Dr Ankur Thakur, an orthopaedic surgeon at Rudraprayag District Hospital, was arrested following a complaint, they said.
According to officials, the complainant had alleged that Thakur was demanding Rs 5,000 in exchange for issuing a disability certificate.
After verifying the alleged demand, the Vigilance Department laid a trap and arrested Thakur while he was allegedly accepting the money, officials said.
A case has been registered against the doctor under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further action is underway, they said.