Nainital Police Officers Booked For Alleged Molestation

Two police officers in Nainital have been booked for allegedly molesting a homestay owner's daughter, sparking local protests and raising concerns about police conduct during official duty.

Key Points Two police officers, an ASI and a Head Constable, have been booked for allegedly molesting a homestay owner's daughter in Nainital.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the victim was returning home, with the officers reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Local residents and traders staged a protest, demanding strict action against the accused policemen.

The officers were deployed for the Kainchi Dham Sthapna Diwas celebrations and have been charged with molestation.

A medical examination was conducted to ascertain if the accused were drunk, and an investigation is ongoing.

An assistant sub-inspector and a head constable have been booked for allegedly molesting the daughter of a homestay owner here, police said on Sunday. Following the incident, local residents and traders staged a protest, demanding strict action against the accused officers.

Police Officers Accused Of Molestation In Nainital

Based on a complaint lodged by the survivor's father, the police registered a case against ASI Jitendra Prasad, posted in Udham Singh Nagar district, and Head Constable Jitendra Kumar. According to the complaint, the incident occurred when the victim was returning from a relative's place with her sister on Saturday night. The complainant alleged that the two policemen, who were staying at a nearby homestay, misbehaved and harassed his daughter. He added that both personnel were drunk at the time of the incident.

Following the alleged assault, locals caught the two policemen, took them to a nearby police outpost, and staged a protest demanding immediate action. The accused policemen were deployed in the area for the Kainchi Dham Sthapna Diwas celebrations scheduled for June 15.

Following the protest, the accused policemen were taken for a medical examination to check if they were under the influence of alcohol. "They have been charged with molestation and under other relevant sections of the law," Bhawali Station House Officer Prakash Singh Mehra said, adding that an investigation into the matter is underway.