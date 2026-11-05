Forest Officials Attacked Amidst Leopard Attack Protests

A local Congress leader and others have been booked for allegedly assaulting a Divisional Forest Officer in Pauri Garhwal amidst escalating protests over fatal leopard attacks, highlighting growing human-wildlife conflict in the region.

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Key Points A local Congress leader, Vinod Danosi, and others face an FIR for allegedly assaulting DFO Mahatim Yadav in Khandusan.

The incident occurred during a protest on Wednesday over the Forest Department's 'failure' to prevent leopard attacks, following the death of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.

Sub-divisional forest officer Ayesha Bisht was also allegedly held hostage in a shop during the confrontation.

The Uttarakhand Provincial Forest Service Officers' Association condemned the obstruction of officials on Thursday.

In a separate incident on Wednesday night, a 14-year-old boy died in a leopard attack in Sui Dugri village in Champawat district.

The Forest Department has registered an FIR under various sections against a local Congress leader, Vinod Danosi, and others for allegedly "pushing and assaulting" DFO Mahatim Yadav in Khandusan, during a clash with officials for "failing" to prevent leopard attacks in the area.

Protests Erupt Over Leopard Fatalities

On Tuesday, a leopard attacked and killed a four-year-old girl in Khandusan town. The next day, angry residents and Congress members blocked the Pauri-Devprayag state highway and staged a protest.

Villagers the forest department and the administration have failed to take concrete measures to ease the prevailing fear regarding frequent wildlife attacks.

The DFO and a departmental team arrived at the scene of the protest. The DFO alleged that Vinod Danosi and others assaulted him, while sub-divisional forest officer Ayesha Bisht was held hostage in a shop.

Both officers filed a complaint at the police station. Police officials said that a case has been filed and investigation is underway.

Officials Condemn Obstruction Of Duty

On Thursday, the Uttarakhand Provincial Forest Service Officers' Association condemned the incident in Pauri, where the DFO and sub divisional forest officer where were "obstructed while performing official duties"

In another incident on Wednesday night, a 14-year-old boy died in a leopard attack in Sui Dugri village in Champawat district. The boy was attacked by the big cat while he was returning from a fair at a nearby village and was 30 metres away from his home.

Hearing the boy's screams, his family and neighbours rushed out and began a search. Three hours later, his mutilated body was found in the nearby fields. Villagers brought him to the Lohaghat sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The medical officer-in-charge, Viraj Rathi, said that the boy had already died before reaching the hospital.

Upon receiving news of the incident, District Magistrate Manish Kumar arrived at the hospital to console the grieving family and directed the Forest Department to set up a trap to catch the leopard.