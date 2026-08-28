Uttarakhand: 13 glacial lakes marked 'sensitive' amid Nepal floods

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has mandated rigorous monitoring and advanced safety protocols for 13 'sensitive' glacial lakes across the state to mitigate potential disaster risks in its vulnerable hilly regions.

IMAGE: Alakhnanda River flows above the danger mark in Rudraprayag. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered enhanced monitoring and safety measures for 13 identified 'sensitive' glacial lakes.

The directives include regular scientific monitoring, installation of state-of-the-art 'Early Warning Systems', and comprehensive surveys of these lakes.

Officials are tasked with assessing water levels, size changes, terrain conditions, and potential risk zones, ensuring modern sensors and communication systems are available.

District Magistrates have been instructed to regularly monitor potential risk zones and report unusual activity, especially in light of recent floods in Nepal.

Surveys of four sensitive lakes are complete, with expert teams soon to be dispatched to Saraswati Tal and Kedartal, and local residents will be educated on safety procedures.

With 13 glacial lakes in Uttarakhand identified as sensitive, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday directed officials to strengthen regular monitoring and safety measures, citing potential risks posed by them in the hilly regions.

Enhanced Monitoring and Early Warning Systems

According to instructions issued to State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, the CM called for regular and scientific monitoring of glacial lakes, the installation of state-of-the-art 'Early Warning Systems' in sensitive areas, and an increase in the number of such systems as needed.

Dhami stated that a comprehensive survey and scientific study of the sensitive glacial lakes in the state should be conducted.

This process should involve regular assessment of the lakes' condition, water levels, changes in size, the state of the surrounding terrain, and potential risk zones, he added.

Preparedness and Evacuation Routes

The chief minister emphasised ensuring the availability of modern sensors, water-level measuring instruments, communication systems, and other necessary technical resources to deliver timely warnings to affected areas in the event of a potential threat.

He also directed officials to identify sensitive areas and strengthen safe evacuation routes, communication networks, local warning systems, and relief and rescue preparedness for disaster situations.

Following Dhami's directives, Vinay Ruhela, Vice-Chairman of the Disaster Management Department's State Advisory Committee, and Lieutenant Colonel Raghuvir Singh Bhandari (retd) held a meeting with all district magistrates.

The meeting focused on preparedness to tackle potential disasters in Uttarakhand, particularly in light of the recent floods in Nepal.

Ongoing Surveys and Public Awareness

During the meeting, alongside reviewing preparedness, district magistrates were instructed to ensure regular monitoring of potential risk zones in their respective districts and to immediately report any unusual activity to higher authorities.

Disaster Management Secretary Suman stated that a total of 13 glacial lakes in Uttarakhand have been identified as sensitive, and surveys of four of them have already been completed.

He stated that the remaining sensitive lakes would also undergo surveys and scientific studies in a phased manner.

Suman mentioned that an expert team would soon be dispatched to survey Saraswati Tal in Chamoli district and Kedartal in Uttarkashi district.

He added that local residents in sensitive areas would also be made aware of potential hazards and the safety procedures to be followed during disasters.