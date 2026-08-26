Uttar Pradesh government empowers parents to evict disrespectful children

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has significantly amended the Senior Citizens Rules-2014, empowering elderly parents to evict children from their property if they fail to provide maintenance or show respect, ensuring their dignity and safeguarding their rights.

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Key Points The Uttar Pradesh government amends Senior Citizens Rules-2014 to empower elderly parents.

Parents can now evict children from their property for lack of maintenance or disrespect.

New provisions (Rules 22A, 22B, 22C) establish a clear and time-bound eviction procedure.

A toll-free number will be issued for assistance, and complaints will be resolved within 30 days.

The amendment aims to ensure a dignified life for senior citizens and encourage family responsibility.

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to amend the Uttar Pradesh Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules-2014 to allow elderly parents to evict children from their property if they fail to maintain and respect them.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, the government said in a statement on August 25, Tuesday.

New Provisions For Parental Rights

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the Cabinet has decided to amend the senior citizens rules by inserting rules 22A, 22B and 22C under Rule 22, according to the statement.

Under the new provisions, parents will be able to evict their children from their property. A specific procedure for eviction has also been laid down.

If the children or any other dependent relatives of a senior citizen fail to maintain them or subject them to any form of ill-treatment, the aggrieved senior citizen will be able to evict them from their property, the statement said.

Streamlined Eviction Process And Support

Khanna said that in order to ensure that senior citizens can easily avail themselves of new provisions, the eviction process has been made clear and time-bound.

He also said the government will soon issue a toll-free number, so that necessary assistance can be provided if a senior citizen is unable to personally visit and file a complaint.

Under the new provisions, complaints in such cases may be submitted to the district magistrate, who will be required to submit a monthly report on all such cases to the government.

The complaints will be heard within 30 days so that senior citizens do not have to wait for long periods to obtain justice, the statement said.

Ensuring Dignity For Senior Citizens

The objective of this change introduced by the government is to provide senior citizens with a dignified life, safeguard their rights, and reduce incidents of abuse and ill-treatment against them, it said.

At the same time, the arrangement is expected to encourage family members to care for and respect their elderly parents, the statement added.