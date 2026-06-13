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Home  » News » Monsoon Activity Brings Relief To Uttar Pradesh

Monsoon Activity Brings Relief To Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 13, 2026 20:26 IST

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Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a significant change in weather conditions, with widespread rainfall across several districts, including a high of 67.6 mm in Kanpur City, bringing a welcome drop in temperatures and a new forecast from the India Meteorological Department.

Key Points

  • Kanpur City recorded the highest rainfall in Uttar Pradesh with 67.6 mm, indicating significant weather changes across the state.
  • Eastern Uttar Pradesh districts like Sitapur, Farrukhabad, and Kannauj also received considerable precipitation.
  • Western Uttar Pradesh saw heavy rainfall in areas such as Lalitpur, Mathura, and Agra, with Madawara recording 48 mm.
  • Lucknow experienced a notable drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures, settling below normal.
  • The IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies for Lucknow and rain/thundershowers for isolated places in western UP, while eastern parts are expected to remain dry.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a change in weather conditions on Saturday, with several districts reporting rainfall, while Kanpur City recorded the highest precipitation in the state at 67.6 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, Ankinghat in Kanpur City received 67.6 mm of rainfall, followed by Bhatpurwaghat in Sitapur with 44.8 mm. Kanpur IAF and Kanpur Observatory recorded 42 mm and 38.4 mm rainfall, respectively.

 

Other places with major rainfall included 36.1 mm at Farrukhabad's Kaimganj, Fatehgarh CWC 31.6 mm, Sitapur's Neemsar 29 mm and Kannauj's Tirwa 17 mm.

Lucknow airport recorded 8.8 mm of rainfall, while Sitapur received 7 mm and Misrikh 6 mm. Light to moderate rainfall was also reported from several locations in Unnao, Hardoi, Barabanki and Lucknow districts.

Western UP Rainfall Update

In western Uttar Pradesh, Madawara in Lalitpur recorded the highest rainfall at 48 mm, followed by Govardhan in Mathura with 39 mm and Agra CWC with 37 mm. Aliganj, Etah and Jalesar in Etah district each recorded 35 mm of rainfall.

Other significant rainfall figures included 26.4 mm at Jasrana in Firozabad, 24 mm at Sadabad in Hathras, 23 mm at Budaun and 22 mm at Shikohabad. Aligarh received 20.6 mm of rainfall, while Takha in Etawah recorded 20 mm.

Light to moderate rainfall was also reported from several places in Mainpuri, Bulandshahr, Kasganj, Sambhal, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Meerut and adjoining districts.

Lucknow Weather Forecast

According to the IMD's latest forecast issued on June 13, weather conditions changed across several districts of the state, including Lucknow.

The state capital recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 21.3 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees below normal. Lucknow received 5 mm of rainfall during the day.

The IMD said Lucknow and its adjoining areas are likely to witness partly cloudy skies that may become clear over the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

For the state, the weather office has forecast rain and thundershowers at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, while the weather is likely to remain mainly dry over eastern parts of the state.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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