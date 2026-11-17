Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has clarified that the Election Commission's database does not store voter religion data, directly addressing concerns raised by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about "missing" Hindu voters and dismissing any conspiracy theories regarding electoral roll manipulation.

IMAGE: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow, August 15, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa stated on Tuesday that the Election Commission's database does not contain information regarding the religion of voters.

Rinwa denied any conspiracy by the EC, officials, or political parties to target any specific religion, caste, or community in the electoral rolls.

He explained that any analysis of voter religion by media or others is based on publicly accessible PDF voter lists and market-available software tools.

Rinwa estimated that approximately 2.58 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh aged 18 and above are still not included in the current draft electoral roll.

He clarified that "missing" voters include those never registered, not just those removed, and highlighted that voter registration is voluntary, with no country achieving 100% registration.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday asserted that the Election Commission's database does not contain information regarding the religion of voters and that there has been "no conspiracy" by the EC, any official or political party to specifically "target" any religion, caste or community.

He was responding to queries on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks that the names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters were "missing" from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

Rinwa said any claims related to the religion and caste of voters by media outlets and others can be based on independent analysis of voter lists, which are easily accessible in PDF format, through software tools available in the market capable of categorising individuals by religion, etc based on their names.

Adityanath's remarks had sparked a row, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioning how he got the figures from the EC about the religion of the "missing" voters and alleging that it was a conspiracy to import voters from outside and register them in UP ahead of assembly polls next year.

EC Database: What Information Is Stored?

Speaking to reporters at the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, Rinwa said, "If you look at our electoral roll or our database, it contains details such as the voter's name, relationship type such as father, husband, or wife, the name of the relative, age or date of birth, house number and gender.

"Our database does not include information regarding religion, caste, or any other such details. Therefore, it is impossible for us to conduct any analysis based on these factors using our electoral roll."

He noted that media outlets occasionally conduct their own analysis.

"About a month ago, a social media outlet analysed the applications for the removal of names from the electoral rolls in Tarabganj and Pilibhit. They found that the majority of these applications belonged to individuals from a single religion. This raises the question: How did they conduct such an analysis? "

"The answer, as I understand it, lies in the availability of our voter lists," Rinwa said.

He informed that the updated voter lists after the SIR are available as of April 10 and can be downloaded by anyone.

"Since our voter lists are in PDF format, they are easily accessible. One can download them, convert the data into a database, and then perform an analysis. There are various software tools available in the market capable of segregating individuals by religion or gender based on their names," he said.

Addressing Allegations Of Electoral Roll Manipulation

He asserted that "there has been no conspiracy by the Election Commission of India, any official or employee, any political party, or any other group to specifically target any religion, caste, community, village, city, or neighbourhood", based on the reports he has received from all districts.

Comparing the draft electoral roll with population projections for 2026, Rinwa said UP has an estimated 16.16 crore citizens aged 18 years and above, against 13.58 crore names currently on the draft list, indicating a gap of around 2.58 crore.

He also stated that missing voters does not mean that their names have been cut.

"We are saying that 2.58 crore voters are 'missing'. Missing here does not necessarily mean that they existed previously and were subsequently cut. It also means that they were never there to begin with, and are still not present. We are making every effort to look into this," he said.

Understanding Voter Registration Gaps

Rinwa noted that in India, voter registration is voluntary, and there is no instance anywhere of 100 per cent of the electorate being registered.

"Even if we look at Western democracies, in many states in the USA, up to 25 per cent of the population remains off the electoral rolls. In the UK, the figure is between 14 per cent and 17 per cent. Currently, about 84 to 85 per cent of people are on our voter list.

"But we are not satisfied with this. In the time remaining, we will make every possible effort to include those whose names are currently missing," he said.