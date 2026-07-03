Username feature carries serious cybercrime risks: Govt

The Indian government has issued notices to major messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, demanding explanations for their username features amidst growing concerns over digital impersonation and cybercrime risks.

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Key Points Indian government questions WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal over username features due to cybercrime and impersonation risks.

IT Secretary S Krishnan emphasised the serious potential for misuse, linking it to increased cybercrime.

WhatsApp has been directed to pause its username feature rollout and provide detailed explanations under the IT Act.

Telegram and Signal, which already have the feature, also received notices from the government.

The Supreme Court is also considering issues related to digital arrest, adding another dimension to cybercrime concerns.

The government sought explanation from WhatsApp and other messaging platforms on the username feature, given the 'serious' possibilities of impersonation and cybercrime, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Friday.

The comment assumes significance as the government has shot-off notices this week questioning WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal about the username feature -- a facility that essentially allows people on the messaging platform to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

Government Raises Cybercrime Concerns

Within days of announcing plans to introduce the username feature, Meta-owned WhatsApp was served notice by the government asking why action should not be initiated under the IT Act and related rules; Centre also sought detailed information and directed WhatsApp to pause the feature until all consultations are completed 'to the satisfaction of the government'.

Telegram and Signal -- which already have the username feature operational -- also got notices, subsequently.

While WhatsApp has 50 crore users in India, Telegram's reach is a fraction of that.

"We have taken up the issue of usernames because there is a serious possibility of impersonation and the kind of encouragement or facility it provides for committing more cybercrimes. It is a very serious issue," Krishnan said on the sidelines of a CII Cybersecurity summit.

The Supreme Court in a case relating to digital arrest has taken up the matter, he said adding that the username feature 'is another dimension of the way cybercrimes can be committed'.

"...which is the reason why we have directed WhatsApp to explain why they have this feature and likewise similarly we have sought explanation from others," Krishnan added.