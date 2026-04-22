US woman raped at K'taka homestay, owner cut WiFi for 3 days

A US national was allegedly sexually assaulted at a homestay in Karnataka's Kodagu district, leading to the arrest of a staff member and the owner, who is accused of attempting to cover up the incident by cutting off communication.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A US national was allegedly sexually assaulted at a homestay in Kutta village, Kodagu, Karnataka.

A staff member of the homestay has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault, which reportedly involved spiking the victim's drink.

The homestay owner was also arrested for attempting to suppress the incident and preventing the victim from contacting authorities by disconnecting WiFi.

The victim managed to contact US embassy officials, who then facilitated communication with local police, leading to the arrests.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasised strict action and proper licensing for homestays to prevent such incidents, highlighting the negative impact on the state's image.

A US national was allegedly sexually assaulted by the staff of a homestay in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred a week ago at a home stay in Kutta village in Kodagu, they said.

Arrests and Allegations

Police said the staff, a native of Jharkhand, who worked in the hospitality section of the homestay has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The owner of the homestay has also been arrested in connection with the incident for failing to inform the police authorities the matter when the woman complained about the alleged sexual assault to him, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the woman alleged that her drink was spiked and then sexually assaulted by the staff at the homestay.

Later, when she approached the homestay owner about the assault, he allegedly attempted to suppress it and disconnected WiFi services for three days, preventing her from contacting anyone during that period.

After regaining access, she allegedly left the premises under the pretext of traveling to Mysuru.

She had approached US embassy officials who then facilitated communication with local authorities.

Based on her complaint, a case of sexual assault was registered and all due procedures were followed. The accused have been arrested in connection with the incident and sent to judicial custody, Bindu Mani R N, Superintendent of Police (Kodagu) told PTI.

Minister's Response and Call for Action

State Home Minister G Parameshwara said that as soon as the matter came to light, the police arrested the accused and further action will be taken as per law.

"Action must be taken accordingly. Whoever is running such a place, like a homestay, must have proper licensing. We have already laid down SOPs (Standard operating procedures) on what needs to be followed to operate a homestay. If such incidents occur in violation of those norms, legal action must be taken" he told reporters.

The minister said that such incidents send a poor message about the state or society.

"Especially when outsiders or foreigners are involved, what kind of message goes out about our society and our country? That is why strict action is necessary, and we are taking it. It appears that after the incident, there were attempts to cover it up. But once the police got information, they secured them and obtained details," he added.

BJP MLC's Condemnation

Meanwhile, BJP MLC C T Ravi said safety, dignity, and accountability must be non-negotiable, while urging the state government to take swift and stringent action against all those involved and ensure justice is delivered without delay, "The horrific assault on a foreign woman in Kutta village of Kodagu is deeply shameful and unacceptable. Such incidents strike at the very soul of India's ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava (The Guest is God). This is not just a crime against an individual, but a blot on our nation's image and values," he said in a post on 'X'.