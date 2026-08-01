US water systems under cyber attack, Iran link probed

US authorities are actively investigating a widespread cyberattack that has disrupted water and wastewater facilities across at least seven states, including Minnesota, with a strong focus on potential involvement from Iranian-linked hackers amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

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Key Points Cyberattacks have disrupted water and wastewater facilities in at least seven US states, including over 30 community water systems in Minnesota, forcing a return to manual operations.

US officials are investigating a possible link to Iranian-backed hackers, though formal attribution is pending, with some suggesting the tactics might be mimicked to create political distraction.

Despite technical disruptions, local officials in Minnesota confirmed that water quality and delivery remained uncompromised, and no customer data breaches occurred.

The incidents have sparked political disagreement, with President Donald Trump blaming Minnesota's state leadership and Governor Tim Walz for incompetence, while Walz criticised Trump's stance and highlighted the nature of modern warfare.

Federal agencies have issued urgent warnings about increased cyber threats to water infrastructure, urging operators to disconnect exposed operational technology from the public internet.

Malicious cyber activity has disrupted technology at water and wastewater facilities in at least seven states in the United States, forcing affected utilities to revert to manual operations while state and federal investigators work to identify the perpetrators.

According to US officials and sources familiar with the investigation, cited by CBS News, authorities are actively probing whether the attack originated from Iranian-linked hackers.

However, sources cautioned that formal attribution has not been finalised, noting that the threat actor may have intentionally mimicked Iranian tactics to create political distraction amid broader US-Iran tensions.

Impact and Response in Affected States

According to CBS, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported incidents in 'at least seven states' but didn't identify them.

While federal authorities have not publicly named all the impacted states, more than 30 community water systems in Minnesota alone were targeted.

According to state officials cited by CBS News, the disruptions primarily involved programmable logic controllers, devices used to remotely monitor and manage water system equipment.

Local officials across Minnesota told CBS News that despite the technical disruptions, water quality and delivery remained uncompromised.

In South St. Paul, city officials confirmed to CBS News that public works staff immediately transitioned to manual operations on Monday, ensuring uninterrupted water and sewer services without any breach of customer data.

In the rural town of Braham, public works personnel identified a malfunctioning well pump early Monday, with Mayor Nate George telling CBS News that workers restored a backup system within 90 minutes to avoid service loss.

Meanwhile, in suburban Plymouth, officials detected compromised controllers at two water towers and 14 sewer lift stations on Sunday evening, prompting Public Works Director Michael Thompson to tell CBS News that operators managed operations manually until systems were fully restored on Tuesday afternoon.

Political Fallout and Federal Warnings

Federal agencies noted to CBS News that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps previously targeted American water infrastructure in 2023 by exploiting internet-exposed controllers relying on factory-default passwords.

The cyber incidents have also triggered a sharp political disagreement between federal and state leaders, as reported by CBS News.

President Donald Trump has dismissed reports attributing a recent cyberattack on Minnesota's water infrastructure to Iran, placing the blame instead on state leadership and Democratic Governor Tim Walz.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, Trump rejected findings by intelligence agencies and state authorities.

"I just want to mention that we heard in Minnesota there was a cyberattack, and they blame it on Iran," Trump said.

"I don't think so. I think I blame it on Minnesota because they're grossly incompetent."

He further questioned Tehran's involvement, referencing the broader geopolitical climate.

"There was a cyberattack of 30 water plants, and I would blame it on Minnesota and the governor, the corrupt governor of Minnesota. They like to say, 'Oh, it's Iran.' Iran should be so lucky. Iran's got bigger problems than worrying about Minnesota," Trump added.

Responding to the allegations on social platform X, Governor Tim Walz criticised the President's stance on the critical infrastructure breach.

"Trump knows exactly who is responsible for this attack, and knows that other states were hit too. This is what modern warfare looks like, and it further illustrates there's no plan to win a war with Iran," Walz posted.

Ongoing Threats and Past Incidents

Following the incidents, federal authorities issued urgent warnings regarding an uptick in cyber threats against water infrastructure.

CISA Acting Director Nick Anderson told CBS News that the agency is observing a sharp rise in threat actors targeting controllers at water utilities of all sizes, and federal officials strongly urged all critical infrastructure operators to immediately disconnect exposed operational technology and cellular modems from the public internet.

Despite the disruption to automated systems, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that it is 'not aware of any active requests from Minnesota cities to have their residents modify their drinking water usage', verifying that there is no known threat to drinking water supplies.

Iranian cyber operations have previously targeted US infrastructure.

In 2023, hackers affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps breached programmable controllers at several US water and wastewater facilities by exploiting default credentials, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

In another case, the US Department of Justice charged an Iranian hacker with unlawfully accessing the control system of a dam in Rye, New York, in 2013.