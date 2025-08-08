HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » US was directly involved in India-Pakistan war: Rubio

US was directly involved in India-Pakistan war: Rubio

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 08, 2025 11:37 IST

x

The United States 'got involved directly' when India and Pakistan went to war and President Donald Trump was able to deliver peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed.

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

Since May 10, Trump has repeated his claim many times that he 'helped settle' the tensions between India and Pakistan and told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a 'lot of trade' with them if they stopped the conflict.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

 

Rubio, in an interview to EWTN's 'The World Over' on Thursday, said that Trump is committed to peace and being the 'president of peace'.

"And so, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the president was able to deliver on that peace," Rubio said.

Rubio also listed other conflicts that he said Trump helped resolve.

"Cambodia and Thailand more recently; Azerbaijan and Armenia, hopefully, DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo)-Rwanda -- a 30-year war, 7 million people killed -- we were able to bring them here to sign it," Rubio said.

He added that the US was proud of those initiatives and 'we're looking for more -- obviously, the big one being in Ukraine and Russia'.

"We dedicate a significant amount of time to stopping and ending wars," Rubio said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pakistan Does America's Dirty Work'
'Pakistan Does America's Dirty Work'
'Ended 5 wars': Trump again takes credit for India-Pak truce
'Ended 5 wars': Trump again takes credit for India-Pak truce
'Trump Upset India Didn't Let Him Take Ceasefire Credit'
'Trump Upset India Didn't Let Him Take Ceasefire Credit'
India 'financed' Russia's war in Ukraine: Top Trump aide
India 'financed' Russia's war in Ukraine: Top Trump aide
'Trump Is Frustrated'
'Trump Is Frustrated'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Indian Sari Towns: Which Place, Which Sari

webstory image 2

6 Unique Handloom Products. They Are Not Saris

webstory image 3

Why OnePlus Nord CE 5 Is A Bargain Mid-Range Pick?

VIDEOS

Tariff Tsunami: All the latest from the White House2:06

Tariff Tsunami: All the latest from the White House

Gujarat: Statue of Unity Goes Global1:37

Gujarat: Statue of Unity Goes Global

Ranveer's heartwarming moment with elderly fan melts the Internet1:39

Ranveer's heartwarming moment with elderly fan melts the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV