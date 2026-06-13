US warns India against violating Hormuz blockade

Amidst escalating tensions, the US has issued a stern warning to India regarding its naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and the illicit transport of Iranian oil, even as India strongly protests the deaths of its seafarers in recent US military strikes off the Oman coast.

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Key Points The US conveyed to India that violations of its naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the deaths of Indian nationals in US attacks on ships off the coast of Oman.

Three Indian seafarers died in a US military strike on a merchant vessel, prompting India to summon the US Charge d'Affaires and label the actions as 'unacceptable'.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of drone attacks against Indian ships, an allegation vehemently rejected by Iran, which instead blamed the US for attacking Indian vessels.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since February 28 due to joint US-Israel attacks on Iran and subsequent retaliatory strikes.

The United States on Saturday said it conveyed to India that any violation of its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed this to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who spoke with him on Friday to lodge a strong protest against the death of Indian nationals in US attacks on ships off the coast of Oman.

US Stance on Hormuz Blockade

"The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

Rubio underscored that violations of the US blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated, Pigott said in a statement in Washington, DC.

The US has imposed a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz since April 13, preventing transit of ships to and from the ports of the Islamic Republic as part of its efforts to restrict Tehran from profiting from oil trade.

India's Protest and US Accusations

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week.

One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.

Jaishankar then called Rubio to protest their death in a US military strike on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

"Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," Jaishankar said in a post on X after he spoke with Rubio.

Earlier on Friday, India summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks in New Delhi and told him that the American military's lethal strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are unacceptable.

Hours later, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of carrying out drone attacks against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was 'totally unacceptable'.

"Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together and FAST," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social.

Iran's Rebuttal and Regional Instability

Iran vehemently rejected Trump's allegation.

'The US president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless,' the Iranian Embassy in India said.

'It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the US has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic!' it said in a social media post late Friday night.

Shippings through the strait have been severely disrupted since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

Disruptions in marine traffic continue even though a fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8.