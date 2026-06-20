US-Iran peace deal on track, negotiators are in Switzerland: Vance

US Vice President J D Vance has confirmed that crucial peace talks with Iran are underway in Switzerland, with key negotiators already present and Vance himself planning to join.

IMAGE: US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2026. Photograph: Eric Lee/Reuters

Key Points US Vice President J D Vance confirmed peace talks with Iran are ongoing in Switzerland.

Negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are already on the ground, with Vance set to join soon.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by US President Donald Trump and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian to end a three-month war.

Vance asserts the US holds a strong position, citing economic pressure and Iran's weakened military.

Talks faced a delay due to renewed firing between Israel and Lebanon, but progress is reported.

US Vice President J D Vance said on Saturday the peace talks with Iran were on and negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were already in Switzerland.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance said he also planned to join the talks in Switzerland in the next few days, contending that the US has all the cards.

Negotiators In Switzerland For Iran Peace Talks

"We'll plan the talks when the principals from the Iranian government, also the Qatari and the Pakistani governments arrive. That may happen as soon as tomorrow, but these things are always a little bit in flux," Vance said.

"Jared and Steve have been on the ground now for a few hours, dealing with some of the technical elements of this negotiation," Vance added.

US President Donald Trump and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Memorandum of Understanding to end the over three-month war and technical aspects of the agreement were to be discussed by negotiators in Switzerland beginning Friday.

US Holds Strong Position In Negotiations

However, there was a delay due to a fresh round of firing between Israel and Lebanon.

"My understanding, talking to Jared and Steve this (Saturday) morning, is things are going well," Vance said.

"What a lot of the criticisms of the deal have really underappreciated is that the United States has all the cards. The straits are now open. The Iranian military is now destroyed. The Iranians have committed to, of course, destroying that stockpile of enriched material," Vance said.

"But we have a lot of economic pressure applied to the Iranians that we would be willing to relieve if they do what we need them to do. If they don't do that, of course, there's no skin off our back. They're still in a much weakened position," Vance said.

Pakistan Says Technical Talks Would Begin Sunday

Meanwhile, Pakistan announced that technical-level talks between the US and Iran would begin on Sunday.

It further said that representatives of the United States and Iran, along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will participate in the discussions.

Key mediator Pakistan signed the agreement as a guarantor.

Iran Negotiation Team in Switzerland

Iranian state TV also said the country's negotiation team is going to Switzerland, while there were reports that suggested Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is planning to be there too.

The talks were initially scheduled to begin on June 19, but were delayed.

"As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on 21 June 2026," Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday.

It further said, Pakistan will continue to facilitate the process in its role as mediator.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached Iran unannounced.