US to substantially hike fees for EB-5 investor visa

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced a substantial increase in fees for the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme, making it more expensive for foreign investors, including many from India, to secure a Green Card through investment and job creation.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is drastically increasing fees for the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme, effective November 30.

Fees for various forms, including I-526, I-526E, and I-829, will more than double in some cases, impacting foreign investors seeking US permanent residency.

The fee hikes are justified by USCIS as necessary to fund its operations, which are primarily supported by application fees rather than taxpayer money.

The EB-5 programme grants Green Cards to investors who commit capital (USD 1.05 million or USD 800,000 in targeted areas) and create at least 10 full-time jobs.

The fee increases will particularly affect Indian entrepreneurs and families, who increasingly use the EB-5 programme despite existing backlogs for Green Cards.

The United States has decided to drastically increase fees for immigrants seeking to invest in America and eventually claim permanent residency under the EB-5 investor programme which remains one of the most reliable ways for Indian entrepreneurs and families to obtain Green Card.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) finalised a rule on Tuesday that seeks to more than double the fees for applying to the EB-5 visa. The rule will be effective from November 30.

The US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme grants permanent residency (a Green Card) to foreign investors and their immediate families who invest capital into a US commercial enterprise and create 10 full-time jobs for American workers.

Understanding The New Fee Structure

The filing fee for Form I-526, used by standalone investors, will rise from $3,675 to $7,615.

The fee for an initial Form I-526E petition, used by investors participating through an approved regional centre, will increase from $3,675 to $7,850.

Initial I-526 and I-526E petitions will also include a $75 technology fee.

Regional-centre investors must additionally pay the programme's investor integrity fee.

The fee for Form I-829, filed by investors seeking to remove conditions on their permanent resident status, will increase from $3,750 to $5,000.

Impact On Regional Centres

Charges imposed on regional centres will rise more sharply.

The fee for an initial Form I-956 application seeking regional-centre designation will increase from $17,795 to $44,115.

The charge for Form I-956F, used to seek approval of an investment in a commercial enterprise, will rise to $42,675 from $17,795.

The annual fee for Form I-956G will decrease from $3,035 to $2,165.

The final rule also establishes Form I-527 for certain investors seeking to amend older Form I-526 petitions. The new filing will cost $10,330.

Why The Fees Are Increasing

Announcing the new fees, USCIS said in a press release that the agency is largely funded by the fees it charges, rather than taxes.

"This means the cost of reviewing applications, conducting background checks, verifying eligibility, detecting fraud, and maintaining programme operations must be paid by those who use the immigration system," the release said.

EB-5 Program Details And Indian Demand

However, like most employment-based immigration categories, EB-5 visas are subject to annual caps and country limits.

As demand from India has increased dramatically over the past decade, a backlog has developed that affects how long investors may wait for a Green Card.

The US Congress created the EB-5 programme in 1990 to encourage investment and job creation.

Applicants must invest $1.05 million in a qualifying business or $800,000 in a Targeted Employment Area or infrastructure project and create at least 10 full-time jobs.

If an investor meets those requirements, they, their spouse, and qualifying children can apply for a Green Card.