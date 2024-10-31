News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » US to 'consult' Canada on allegations against Amit Shah

US to 'consult' Canada on allegations against Amit Shah

By Lalit K Jha
Last updated on: October 31, 2024 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Canada's allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah are 'concerning', the United States said on Wednesday, noting that it would continue to consult Ottawa on the issue.

IMAGE: Union home minister Amit Shah. Photograph: Sanjib Dutta/ANI Photo

"The allegations made by the government of Canada are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

 

Canada's National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie Drouin and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison members of the national security committee of the Canadian Parliament confirmed a leaked Washington Post reports alleging that Shah was behind the campaign of targeting Khalistani separatists in Canada.

In response to a question Morrison said he had 'confirmed' Shah's name to The Washington Post.

"The journalist called me and asked if it was that person. I confirmed it was that person," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Trudeau Wants To Cultivate Pro-Khalistan Leaders'
'Trudeau Wants To Cultivate Pro-Khalistan Leaders'
What Is Canada-US Game Plan?
What Is Canada-US Game Plan?
'Nikhil Gupta Will Be Sent Back To India'
'Nikhil Gupta Will Be Sent Back To India'
Hyderabad woman dies after eating momos, 40 fall ill
Hyderabad woman dies after eating momos, 40 fall ill
PIX: Manchester United register big win!
PIX: Manchester United register big win!
Deepotsav 8.0: Ayodhya sets two world records
Deepotsav 8.0: Ayodhya sets two world records
1984 anti-Sikh riots: 40 years on, where cases stand
1984 anti-Sikh riots: 40 years on, where cases stand
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
ISI Funds Khalistanis In Canada
ISI Funds Khalistanis In Canada
Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens
Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances