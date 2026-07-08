US terror accused surviving on soy milk seeks American diet in Tihar jail

US citizen Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, an alleged mercenary facing terror conspiracy charges, has petitioned a Delhi court for an "American diet" in Tihar prison, citing his inability to consume standard Indian prison meals.

IMAGE: A view of the Tihar Jail in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points US citizen Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, accused in a terror conspiracy case, is seeking an "American diet" in Tihar prison.

Van Dyke reportedly went on a 50-day hunger strike, consuming only liquids, due to his inability to tolerate spicy Indian prison food.

A Delhi court is hearing his plea, with Tihar prison authorities expected to file a reply by July 21.

Van Dyke was arrested by the NIA along with six Ukrainian nationals for alleged infiltration and links to ethnic armed groups.

He is suspected of being a mercenary involved in a terror conspiracy, including providing drone training.

A Delhi court was informed on Wednesday that Tihar prison authorities will file a reply on a plea by US citizen Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, an alleged 'mercenary' accused of involvement in a terror conspiracy case for links to ethnic armed groups in India and Myanmar, who sought an "American diet" during his stay in prison.

The court had earlier sought National Investigation Agency's response on an application by Van Dyke, according to which he was apparently on a "hunger strike" for around 50 days, during which he has consumed mostly liquids such as soy milk, as he is unable "to tolerate the spicy, oily and deep-fried food ordinarily served in prison", his counsel said.

US Citizen's Plea For Special Diet

Last week, advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour, counsel for Van Dyke, who is presently in judicial custody, said they moved the application before special judge Prashant Sharma seeking permission to provide him with an American-style diet on humanitarian grounds.

On Wednesday, the advocates said that the NIA informed the court that it will not file a reply in the case and that the Tihar prison authorities will respond.

The jail superintendent concerned then sought a week to file a reply, following which the court posted the matter for further proceedings on July 21.

According to Van Dyke's advocates, he has been unable to consume regular prison meals on account of his dietary habits and inability to tolerate the spicy, oily and deep-fried food ordinarily served in prison.

The advocates said that Dyke had requested the court on Wednesday for a continuous supply of soy milk.

Terror Conspiracy Allegations

Van Dyke, a US citizen, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13, along with six Ukrainian nationals, after they allegedly infiltrated India from Myanmar via the Mizoram border before being intercepted at various domestic airports across the country.

The group, suspected to have been operating as mercenaries, is being probed for a wide-ranging terror conspiracy, including assistance to ethnic armed groups in India and Myanmar, and imparting drone training to them.