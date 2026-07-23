US targets Iranian infrastructure in fresh wave of strikes

The US Central Command has launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iranian military targets, aiming to degrade Tehran's capabilities to threaten shipping, while Iran warns of a 'decisive response' to any aggression and disputes US control over the Strait of Hormuz.

IMAGE: A boat is ablaze, at an unknown location, following during what the US Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iran, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 22, 2026. Photograph: US Central Command/Handout via Reuters

Key Points The US Central Command initiated a new series of strikes against Iranian military infrastructure to diminish Tehran's capacity to threaten shipping.

US President Donald Trump characterised the conflict as a 'skirmish,' claiming Iran is 'getting hit so hard' and desires a deal.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that any aggression, including against infrastructure, would be met with a 'decisive response,' with contributors considered 'legitimate targets'.

CENTCOM refuted Iranian claims of controlling the Strait of Hormuz, asserting the international waterway remains open with US military support.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters threatened to block oil exports and target regional infrastructure if US threats against civilian infrastructure are carried out.

The United States Central Command said on Wednesday that it launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iranian military infrastructure to continue to degrade Tehran's capabilities.

Sharing the details in a post on X, it said that the mission will continue to degrade Iran's ability to 'threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels'.

'At 5.30 pm ET today, US forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief's direction. The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters,' CENTCOM said on X.

Trump's Stance on Iran Conflict

The fresh wave of strikes comes as US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said in Georgia that Iran is 'getting hit so hard', and termed the war with Iran as a 'skirmish' and claimed that Tehran wants to 'make a deal'.

"This skirmish that we have with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and I call it that because let me tell you They're getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal -- but I say they're not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They're not ready. They'll be ready very soon," Trump said.

Iran's Warning and US Counter-Claims

Earlier on Wednesday amid US threats of attack on Iranian infrastructure, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that any aggression against Iran, including that against the country's infrastructure, would be met with a 'decisive response' and those contributing to it will also be considered as 'legitimate targets'.

The sentiment was also echoed by the Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters-- all of whom warned of a 'decisive action'.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baqaei on Wednesday referred to the recent US Senate Appropriations' Committee Hearing on expansion of funds for the Department of War and condemned how not even a single question was raised about the human dimensions of the war, 'despite the fact that all of them are well aware that the US military aggression against Iran has been an illegal war accompanied by countless war crimes, including the crimes of Minab and Lamard', Baqaei said.

Strait of Hormuz Dispute

As developments follow, the CENTCOM in another post on X countered Iranian claims of complete control over the Strait of Hormuz and said on X, 'Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. The international waterway remains open for transit regardless of IRGC threats and attacks. Commercial vessels continue to use the strait with US military support. Since early May, American forces have helped more than 900 ships transit the strait.'

This comes as Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and if any vessel is to pass through the Strait, it must only do so via the designated route and in accordance with the previously announced arrangements.

According to Press TV it further warned that if America's threats against Iran's civilian infrastructure are carried out, the armed forces will not allow even a single drop of oil to be exported, and the oil, gas, electricity, and economic infrastructure of the region will be targets.

'Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya states that the repeated threats of the US and its terrorist military will have no result but the expansion of war in the region and even beyond,' Press TV added.