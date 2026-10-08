US suspends IT giants from green card programme

The US government has taken decisive action by suspending major IT firms like Microsoft, Tata, Infosys, and Wipro from the green card application programme, citing concerns over American job displacement and systemic abuse of visa processes.

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Key Points The US on Thursday suspended eight IT firms, including Microsoft, Tata, Infosys, and Wipro, from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme for green cards.

The suspension aims to address concerns that these firms have shut out American workers from the job market.

Microsoft and Adobe were suspended due to multiple active federal investigations, with Vice President Vance accusing Microsoft of significant abuse of the system, including laying off 6,000 American workers in 2025 while seeking foreign workers for similar roles.

The Department of Labour will not accept or process new or pending permanent labour certification applications for the suspended companies.

An investigation has also been launched into the J-1 visa programme used by nine major universities, including Yale and Harvard, for potentially undercutting American researchers' wages.

The United States on Thursday suspended eight IT firms, including Microsoft, Tata, Infosys and Wipro, from a programme to apply for green cards for foreign workers, contending that the practice has shut out Americans from the job market.

The announcement was made by Vice President J D Vance, Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling, and Attorney General Todd Blanche as part of the action under the aegis of the US Anti-Fraud Task Force.

Major IT Firms Suspended From Green Card Programme

"I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini," Sonderling said.

He said the Department of Labour is also suspending Microsoft and Adobe from the programme due to multiple active federal investigations.

"There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has abused this system more than Microsoft," Vance said.

"Microsoft laid off 6,000 American workers in 2025 after certifying that it could not find qualified American employees -- yet the company was approved for more than 6,000 H-1Bs and filed 3,682 PERM applications, including nearly 1,000 applications for the same positions as the laid off American workers," the vice president said.

Impact On Labour Certification Applications

Sonderling said the Department of Labour will not accept any new or process any pending permanent labour certification applications involving these companies.

"Since 2009, just these companies alone have requested almost three million foreign workers. They've received over 230,000 H-1B visa approvals and over 100,000 permanent labour certifications," Sonderling said.

That's hundreds of thousands of jobs that were taken from American workers, Sonderling said.

Indian professionals account for over 70 per cent of all approved H-1B petitions annually.

The Vice President referred to foreign workers hired on H1-B visas as 'foreign indentured servants' and the companies using the programme as 'visa mills'.

Investigation Into University Visa Programmes

Vance also announced an investigation into the J-1 visa programme for research scholars utilised by nine major universities, including Yale, Harvard, Stanford and Caltech.

"Something weird is going on at these universities. They're using these visas way too much. They're using them to undercut the wages of American grad students and American researchers," Vance said.

The J-1 programme allows foreign nationals to enter the US as exchange visitors for activities, including research, teaching, study and specialised professional work.

"This is a fundamental insult to the American worker and to the American way of life. We cannot allow visa programs that were designed to ensure that American corporations had access to the best and the brightest, to use them to undercut the wages of American workers," Vance said.

"I don't care how prestigious the university thinks it is. Break the law and screw the American people, and I will personally cuff you in the university square," Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito, Department of Labour, said.

"I don't care how large your endowment is, how powerful your alumni are, or how many politicians you have on speed dial. As Vice President Vance said, nobody is above the law. That's why we're establishing a visa fraud strike team, bringing together investigative expertise from across government," D'Esposito said.