US top court upholds birthright citizenship, rejects Trump's order

The US Supreme Court has delivered a landmark decision, striking down President Donald Trump's executive order and firmly upholding the 14th Amendment's guarantee of birthright citizenship for all individuals born on American soil.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points The US Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship, striking down President Trump's executive order.

The ruling confirms that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to all born in the US, regardless of parents' legal status.

President Trump's order, issued in January last year, aimed to limit citizenship to those with at least one legally present parent.

Chief Justice John Roberts' majority opinion affirmed that children born in the US are "subject to the jurisdiction" and are citizens at birth.

This is the second major Trump policy from his second term to be overturned by the Supreme Court.

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down President Donald Trump's executive order restricting birthright citizenship, upholding that any person born on American soil is a citizen.

The Supreme Court ruled that the 14th Amendment guarantees birthright citizenship to children born in the US, including those whose parents are in the country unlawfully or only temporarily.

Trump's Executive Order Challenged

Hours after assuming office for the second term in January last year, Trump issued an executive order that aimed to limit birthright citizenship to people who have at least one legally present parent in the US.

Trump had described the birthright citizenship policy as "a disgrace", while Vice President JD Vance called it "the dumbest immigration policy in the world".

On April 1, Trump was present in the Supreme Court to hear the oral arguments in the birthright citizenship case, a first such instance for a sitting president.

Understanding The 14th Amendment

Ratified in 1868, the 14th Amendment states that all persons born or naturalised in the US, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the US and of the State wherein they reside.

"Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights - to freely participate in our political community," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the 5-4 majority ruling.

"Children born in the United States to parents unlawfully or temporarily present are 'subject to the jurisdiction' of the United States and are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment's Citizenship Clause," it said.

Implications Of The Ruling

It's the second major Trump second-term policy struck down by the Court, following the tariffs ruling in February.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said, "(B)oth the Civil Rights Act and the Citizenship Clause guaranteed citizenship to persons born and domiciled in the United States regardless of their race."

"Because many potential applications of the President's Order are consistent with the original public meaning of the Citizenship Clause, I respectfully dissent," he wrote.

If the Court had upheld Trump's order, it would have affected the legal status of nearly 250,000 babies born each year in the US, requiring families to prove the citizenship status of their newborns. Several members of Trump's close circle, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Second Lady Usha Vance, are children of immigrants who benefited from birthright citizenship.