US strikes Iran's Qeshm Island after Trump says deal 'could happen'

Amidst escalating tensions, the United States has reportedly conducted a military operation on Iran's Qeshm Island.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the island of Qeshm. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points The US reportedly carried out a clandestine operation targeting Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday.

This strike is part of a series of limited US military attacks against Tehran in recent weeks.

US President Donald Trump indicated a potential deal with Tehran remained achievable, even as these operations continued.

American officials are keeping the scale of strikes minimal and secret to avoid signalling a wider military campaign.

Iran's IRGC Navy reported capturing a fourth US reconnaissance drone intact west of the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has reportedly carried out a clandestine operation targeting Iran's Qeshm Island, forming part of a series of limited military attacks against Tehran in recent weeks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The reported strike on Monday took place shortly after US President Donald Trump indicated that a potential deal with Tehran remained achievable, despite ongoing uncertainty over whether Washington intended to resume broader military action against Iran.

Trump's Stance On Iran Deal

Writing on Truth Social earlier in the day, the US President asserted that petroleum prices had plummeted by nearly $10 per barrel, describing the decline as a record drop, and maintained that Tehran was seeking a settlement expeditiously.

“Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!” Trump wrote.

The reported attack on Qeshm Island marked the latest development in a series of limited US attacks against Iran in recent weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Citing American officials, the publication stated that Washington had kept the scale of the strikes to a minimum and deliberately maintained secrecy to avoid signalling any intention to restart its wider military campaign.

Escalating Regional Incidents

The reported incident followed multiple explosions recorded on Qeshm Island, situated in the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports from Iranian state media outlet IRNA.

On Monday, Trump played down the possibility of fresh military action against Iran.

When questioned by journalists about whether retaliatory strikes were under consideration following Tuesday's US midterm elections, he responded with "no".

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy reported capturing a fourth US reconnaissance and decoy drone intact west of the Strait of Hormuz after successfully taking control of its guidance and control systems, an IRNA news agency report stated.

Previous US Actions And Iranian Response

Previously, the US targeted Qeshm Island on June 2, directing fire at what officials described as an Iranian military ground control station used to manage drone sorties.

At the time, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) noted that armed forces had intercepted three one-way attack drones directed towards commercial vessels navigating regional shipping lanes, alongside several Iranian drones and ballistic missiles launched across the wider Middle East region.

Subsequently, the US military carried out what it described as a self-defence strike targeting the drone control facility located on the island.