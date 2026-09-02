US strikes Iranian targets near Hormuz after mine attempt: Trump

Trump warmed that any retaliation by Iran against the "very justified attack" will see a stronger response by Washington--however, also hinting that a much bigger attack against Tehran still remains in store.

IMAGE: A US Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jet flies over regional waters while patrolling the skies in the Middle East, August 31, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy US Central Command on X

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Washington has launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. They come after what Trump claimed was in retaliation for Iran attempting to add sea mines to the Strait.

Key Points The US Central Command, in a post on X, provided details of the strikes and said that they come in response to the recent "attempted attacks by the IRGC" against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

Citing the governor of Asaluyeh -- the southern Iranian port city in Bushehr, which houses major petrochemical and gas processing facilities- Fars said that sounds of explosions were heard.

Iranian state broadcaster Press TV said that the country has launched retaliatory attacks against American bases and interests-- using drones and missiles.

The US President made the remarks in a post on Truth Social and said, "The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians' failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our Military Base in Jordan," he said.

Trump added that any retaliation by Iran against the "very justified attack" will see a stronger response by Washington--however, also hinting that a much bigger attack against Tehran still remains in store.

"If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

The US Central Command, in a post on X, provided details of the strikes and said that they come in response to the recent "attempted attacks by the IRGC" against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed in the region.

CENTCOM said, "Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region."

As developments follow, reports of American attacks have emerged in Iranian news outlets.

Citing the governor of Asaluyeh-- the southern Iranian port city in Bushehr, which houses major petrochemical and gas processing facilities- Fars said that sounds of explosions were heard. Press TV claimed that a civilian airport in Iran's Jiroft city was also targeted.

Other areas targeted in US military sites claimed by Press TV include a fishmeal factory on Qeshm Island, a fish pier, Sirik port authority rig.

Amid a rapidly evolving situation in the region, Iran's Fars News Agency said that the field observations by its reporters indicate of Iranian missiles and drones being fired towards "enemy positions."

Iranian state broadcaster Press TV said that the country has launched retaliatory attacks against American bases and interests-- using drones and missiles. It also claimed that the country's integrated air defense intercepts destroyed US military's drone over Khomein, Markazi province.

It said that the IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi vowed of a "harsh punishment" awaiting the aggressors, adding that the US would regret the fresh slew of strikes.

Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces and Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters vowed to deliver crushing and crippling blows to the "cowardly and malicious American enemy."

Press TV reported that the statement said, "We have repeatedly declared and remain determined that, under no circumstances, will we back down from the rights of the heroic Iranian nation, and we will impose heavy costs on the American enemy."