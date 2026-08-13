US states declare 'India Day' to mark India's independence

US states are increasingly issuing special proclamations to commemorate August 15 as 'India Day', celebrating India's independence and acknowledging the profound contributions of the Indian American diaspora to the American social and economic landscape.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points US states are officially recognising August 15 as 'India Day' to celebrate India's independence.

Proclamations highlight the rich heritage and diverse contributions of the Indian American community to the US.

Delaware, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts are among the states issuing these special declarations.

The initiative strengthens cultural ties and acknowledges the enduring connections between India and the US.

Annual celebrations include flag-hoisting, cultural events, and lighting up iconic US landmarks in Indian colours.

States across the US are issuing special proclamations to commemorate August 15, 2026, as 'India Day' to mark the country's independence, highlighting its heritage, diversity as growing contributions of its diaspora to the American fabric.

Delaware is the latest US state, after New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, to issue a proclamation on the occasion of India's independence day, declaring August 15, 2026, as 'India Day'.

The proclamation, signed by Delaware governor Matthew Meyer, notes that the US state is "strengthened" by the many cultures and traditions represented throughout its communities, including the growing Indian American community whose presence has helped shape the character of the State.

Delaware Recognises Indian American Contributions

"Delawareans of Indian heritage have enriched our State through their work, leadership, and service in communities across Delaware, contributing to our shared prosperity and creating opportunities for future generations," it said.

"India's history is rooted in a remarkable diversity of languages, traditions, faiths, and customs, and generations of Indian Americans have carried these traditions forward while building lives and communities in the United States."

The proclamation notes that 'India Day' offers an opportunity to honour India's independence, celebrate the heritage and achievements of Delaware's Indian American community, and recognise the lasting connections between the communities and the people of India.

Through the proclamation, Meyer encouraged all citizens to celebrate India Day, recognise the contributions of Delaware's Indian American community, and "honour the enduring ties between our communities and the people of India."

Nationwide Celebrations And Diplomatic Ties

A day earlier, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill issued a proclamation recognising August 15, 2026 as 'India Independence Day' across the state.

Every year, flag-hoisting ceremonies at the Indian embassy in Washington, as well as at consulates and the Indian mission to the UN, parades, cultural performances, and special events are held on August 15 across US states and cities to mark India's Independence Day.

Members of the Indian-American and diaspora communities come out in large numbers to participate in these special events and commemorate the Independence Day of their homeland.

Political leaders across the US also share their messages on the occasion, in particular highlighting the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora community to the American economic and social fabric.

Prominent landmarks across the US, from the Empire State Building in New York to the Space Needle in Seattle, are lit up in the colours of the Indian flag and host ceremonies unfurling the tricolour on the occasion.