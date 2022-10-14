News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » US Sikh family murder suspect pleads not guilty

US Sikh family murder suspect pleads not guilty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 14, 2022 10:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The man accused of kidnapping and then killing the eight-month-old baby and her family earlier this month on Thursday pleaded not guilty.

IMAGE: Jesus Salgado, the alleged murderer of the Sikh family. Photograph: Merced County Sheriff's Office

Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped eight-month-old Aroohi, her parents, and her uncle at gunpoint from their trucking business on October 3.

According to authorities, Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour of kidnapping the family.

The 48-year-old accused entered his not-guilty plea on Thursday morning, KFSN TV reported, adding that the accused is scheduled to return to court next month and remains in jail on no bail.

Douglas Foster, Salgado's court-appointed attorney, declined to comment.

The victims' bodies were found two days after the kidnapping in a remote area.

 

A farm worker in an almond orchard in the San Joaquin Valley, California's agricultural heartland, discovered the remains of Aroohi Dheri; her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur; her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh; and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh.

Salgado is charged with four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances.

The authorities allege that the slayings took place during the commission of a kidnapping and were part of multiple killings in the same case.

Salgado is also charged with arson and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The investigation into the disappearance of the family began on October 3 after police found Amandeep's truck on fire in the town of Winton.

When the family members could not locate Amandeep or his brother and sister-in-law, or the couple's baby, they reported the family as missing.

The search led investigators with the Merced County Sheriff's Office to the family business, Unison Trucking, where video surveillance showed a suspect abducting the family at gunpoint and leading them away in the truck.

Salgado, who was arrested on October 6, attempted suicide last Tuesday as investigators zeroed in on him as a suspect in the case, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He was held in the hospital for two days and was then booked into jail.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke has called for Salgado to face the death penalty.

However, District Attorney Kimberly Lewis on Monday said she would defer that decision to next year.

Salgado's younger brother Alberto Salgado, 41, is in custody on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence.

Meanwhile, Aroohi's relatives announced that the family will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.

The funeral will be closed to the public but anyone who would like to support the family can gather outside the venue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Suspect in killing of US Sikh family worked for them
Suspect in killing of US Sikh family worked for them
US Sikh family killing: Accused charged, faces lifer
US Sikh family killing: Accused charged, faces lifer
Living in America as a Sikh post 9/11
Living in America as a Sikh post 9/11
5 killed, including police officer, in shooting in US
5 killed, including police officer, in shooting in US
Chhello Show Review
Chhello Show Review
EC to announce poll dates for Gujarat, Himachal today
EC to announce poll dates for Gujarat, Himachal today
'Sister's Husband Tortures Her'
'Sister's Husband Tortures Her'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Abducted Sikh family, including baby, found dead in US

Abducted Sikh family, including baby, found dead in US

US: No call on death for man in Sikh family's murder

US: No call on death for man in Sikh family's murder

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances