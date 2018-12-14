US Senate votes to condemn Saudi Prince for Khashoggi killing

December 14, 2018 09:40 IST

The United States Senate has approved a resolution to hold Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death at the Saudi consular premises in Istanbul on October 2.

The Senate also passed a resolution to end US support for the “Saudi war in Yemen”.

Chris Murphy, the US Senator from Connecticut who introduced the bill, called it a “big deal” and tweeted, “Two years ago, when @RandPaul and I introduced a bill to cut arms sales to Saudi Arabia, only 27 Senators voted with us.”

He further stated, “Today, 56 voted to end US support for the Saudi war in Yemen. Thank you to everyone that called and urged the Senate to vote on this resolution.”

Both the decisions come as a major setback to US President Donald Trump, who has shown support for Saudi Arabia in the past, especially in the wake of allegations against MBS with regard to Khashoggi’s death.

Trump, time and again, refused to sever ties with the nation, calling it a “key ally”.

“Every single Senator across both parties just joined together to condemn the murder of journalist and US resident Jamal Khashoggi and hold Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible. President @realDonaldTrump can no longer ignore this egregious murder,” Chuck Schumer, the US Senator from New York tweeted.