US Senate passes resolution to limit Trump's Iran war powers

The US Senate delivered a rare bipartisan rebuke to then-President Donald Trump, passing a resolution to direct the removal of American military forces from the Iran conflict, signalling growing congressional concerns over presidential war powers and potential regional escalation.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump arrives to depart Reading Regional Airport in Reading, Pennsylvania, June 23, 2026. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Key Points The US Senate approved a resolution directing the removal of American military forces from the Iran conflict.

This vote marked a rare bipartisan rebuke of the administration's military authority, signalling congressional concerns.

The resolution is a concurrent measure, meaning it does not require the president's signature and lacks the force of law.

Democrats and some Republicans are actively seeking to limit presidential power in military actions without congressional approval.

The debate reflects ongoing tensions in Washington regarding the balance of war powers between Congress and the president.

The United States Senate approved a resolution directing US President Donald Trump to remove American military forces from the conflict with Iran, marking a rare bipartisan rebuke of the administration's military authority and signalling concerns in Congress over potential escalation in the region.

The resolution was adopted by a vote of 50-48, with Republican Senators Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy joining Democrats in support of the measure.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against the resolution.

The absence of Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and Dave McCormick, who had previously opposed advancing similar war powers measures, contributed to its passage, CNN reported.

Bipartisan Rebuke and Congressional Efforts

The vote comes amid continued efforts by Democrats in both chambers of Congress to limit the president's authority to engage in military action against Iran without congressional approval. The support for such efforts has gradually expanded among some Republicans in recent weeks.

The measure had earlier passed the US House of Representatives by a vote of 215-208, with four Republicans voting alongside Democrats.

Following that vote, Trump criticised the lawmakers on Truth Social, describing them as "GRANDSTANDERS" and calling their actions "unpatriotic".

Symbolic Nature and White House Response

Despite its passage in both chambers, the resolution is a concurrent resolution and therefore does not require the president's signature. It also does not carry the force of law.

Reacting to the Senate vote, a White House official dismissed the significance of the measure.

"Concurrent resolutions do not go to the president and have no force of law," the official said, according to CNN.

The official also argued that the resolution was largely symbolic and attributed its passage to the absence of several Republican senators.

The resolution directs the president to remove US armed forces from hostilities against Iran. However, the White House maintained that such a requirement was unnecessary because "there are no hostilities from which to remove US forces, as hostilities terminated with the ceasefire on April 7th", as reported by CNN.

CNN reported that a Democratic aide involved in advancing the measure disputed that interpretation, arguing that the resolution would be binding and that any disagreement over its effect would likely become a legal matter.

Ongoing Debate on War Powers

The Senate has now voted ten times on Iran-related war powers measures since the beginning of the year, CNN reported.

An earlier Senate-backed proposal advanced last month but has yet to receive a final vote as Democratic lawmakers seek to secure sufficient support for passage.

Some Democratic senators have continued to push for congressional oversight of any future military action involving Iran, even as diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran continue, as reported by CNN.

The resolution reflects ongoing debate in Washington over the balance of war powers between Congress and the president, particularly regarding US military involvement in the Middle East.