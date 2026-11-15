Why US Prosecutors Demand 24 Years For Nikhil Gupta In Murder-For-Hire Case

The US government is pushing for a 24-year prison sentence for Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who admitted involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, underscoring the severe legal consequences for such international conspiracies.

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Key Points The US government is seeking a 24-year prison term for Indian national Nikhil Gupta in connection with a murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Gupta pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and money laundering.

Prosecutors argue for a sentence at the top of the guidelines, emphasizing the gravity of a foreign plot to execute a US citizen on US soil.

Gupta's lawyers are advocating for a "substantial downward" sentence of 12 years, citing his lack of criminal history and untreated alcohol dependence at the time of the offence.

Gupta expressed regret in a letter to the court, stating he is thankful his actions did not result in loss of life or injury.

The US government is seeking a 24-year prison term for Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

Gupta, 55, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder Pannun in New York.

Gupta will be sentenced on November 20. His lawyers have, however, argued for a "substantial downward" sentence of 12 years' imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

Pannun holds dual American and Canadian citizenship.

Prosecutors' Stance On Sentencing

In a 20-page submission to United States District Judge Victor Marrero at the Southern District of New York on Friday, United States Attorney James McDonald said Gupta's "conduct was as brutal as it was brazen.

"He was a crucial participant in a foreign plot to execute a US citizen on US soil. The Court should impose a sentence that reflects the magnitude of the crime and sends a message that the violent silencing of voices in this country will not be tolerated. For these reasons, and all the reasons set forth above, the Government respectfully requests that the Court impose a sentence of 293 months' imprisonment," the US government said.

They said that Gupta and his co-conspirators, "including at least one Indian Government employee", plotted to kill an American citizen on US soil because of the "victim's political ideology.

"It is a crime of the utmost seriousness and demands an equally serious penalty... the Government submits that a sentence at the top of the United States Sentencing Guidelines range of 235 to 293 months' incarceration is necessary to serve the legitimate purposes of sentencing."

Defence Seeks Leniency

In his sentencing memorandum, Gupta asked that the Court impose a much reduced sentence.

Gupta's lawyers have argued that the Probation Department calculated an advisory Guidelines range of "235 to 293" months imprisonment and has "recommended a substantial downward variance from that range to 144 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release."

"We join in Probation's request for a significant downward variance from the Guidelines."

Gupta's lawyers have said that the probation's recommendation reflects a considered judgment by the officer who interviewed Gupta, reviewed the full investigative record, and weighed the statutory factors.

"It takes into account that Gupta has no criminal history of any kind, that he was suffering from untreated alcohol dependence at the time of the offence, and that any lengthy sentence for a fifty-five-year-old man is significant," his attorneys said, adding that Gupta "does not minimise" the seriousness of what he did.

"He agreed to arrange the murder of another person, and that conduct warrants a term of imprisonment. But the sentence this Court imposes should be sufficient, and not greater than necessary, to serve the purposes of sentencing as to this defendant," Gupta's lawyers said.

Gupta "pleaded guilty to a serious offence, and he does not minimise it. The Court must still sentence him as the whole person the record shows. He has no criminal history."

Gupta's Role And Regret

According to the allegations contained in the indictment, other public court documents, and statements made in court, in about 2023, Gupta worked together with others in India and elsewhere, including with co-defendant Vikash Yadav to plot Pannun's assassination on US soil.

"He acted under pressure from Yadav, a man he believed had the power of the Indian state behind him, while his untreated alcohol dependence clouded his judgment. He did not stand to gain from the payment that is the basis of all three counts. He has spent more than three years in custody, first in the Czech Republic and then at the Metropolitan Detention Centre, and he has the support of a family and community who will help him rebuild his life," Gupta's lawyers have said.

In a letter to the court, Gupta said he wishes he could "turn back time to 2023 and undo my mistakes," and that when he looks back, "I don't even recognise the man I had become."

In the letter, Gupta describes how, in early 2023, he became distant from his family and began drinking heavily almost every night. Of his family and the people around him, he wrote: "I deeply regretted the suffering I caused them and the people around me."

He has told the Court that he is "so thankful that my actions did not result in the loss of human life or injury," which "would have been the greatest regret of my life."

Details Of The Plot

At Yadav's direction, Gupta contacted an individual whom he believed to be a criminal associate, but who was in fact a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration for assistance in contracting a hitman to murder Pannun in New York City.

Yadav subsequently agreed, in dealings brokered by Gupta, to pay the undercover officer $100,000 to murder the Victim. On or about June 9, 2023, Yadav and Gupta arranged for an associate to deliver USD 15,000 in cash to the undercover officer as an advance payment for the murder.