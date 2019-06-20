US Secretary of State to visit India from June 25-27

June 20, 2019 17:34 IST

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between India and the United States after National Democratic Alliance's return to power for a second term.

"It will be the first high-level engagement with the United States after elections in India. During his visit, Pompeo will hold talks with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and will also call on other dignitaries in the government of India," external affairs ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday.

Pompeo's visit will provide "an important opportunity for both sides to explore further ways to strengthen India-US strategic partnership", he said.

Kumar noted that the two sides will hold high-level engagements on matters of mutual interest including bilateral, regional and global issues.

In addition, Pompeo's visit will further prepare grounds for a summit meeting between US president Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting scheduled to be held later this month.

On June 15, India imposed retaliatory tariffs on American goods, less than two weeks after Trump announced an end to preferential trade treatment for India over the trade barriers.

Kumar said that despite all the talks over trade issues between India and the US, "the bilateral trade has almost touched $150 billion" and there has been growth since the last few years.

He said, India has been granted a major defence partner status, adding that Washington had supported New Delhi for the permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.