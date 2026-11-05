US sanctions Chandigarh couple for aiding Iran oil transport

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on a Chandigarh-based couple and their network of companies for allegedly providing false flags and certifications to support Iran's shadow fleet, enabling illicit petroleum transport and evasion of international restrictions.

IMAGE: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, November 3, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/File/Reuters

Key Points The US Treasury Department sanctioned Suniel Kumar Sharma and Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, a Chandigarh-based couple, and their companies.

They are accused of supporting Iran's shadow fleet by providing false flags and certifications for petroleum transport.

Sharma and Shahid allegedly defrauded maritime regulatory administrations to establish fraudulent flagging authorities and classification societies.

In 2023, Sharma established a Singapore-based entity, Eswatini Maritime Affairs, which continued flagging services for Iranian petroleum despite Eswatini's public disavowal.

A network of primarily India-based entities managed by the couple was used to establish these duplicitous flag registries.

The United States has imposed sanctions on a Chandigarh-based couple and a web of companies they run for allegedly supporting Iran's shadow fleet by providing false flags and certifications to transport petroleum.

US Treasury Targets Maritime Fraud

The US Department of Treasury sanctioned Suniel Kumar Sharma and his wife Jaspreet Preeti Shahid for allegedly defrauding maritime regulatory administrations across multiple jurisdictions to establish false flagging authorities and maritime classification societies.

"Purporting to represent nations from nearly every continent, from Guyana to Eswatini and Laos, Sharma and Shahid have allowed the Iranian shadow fleet, including those operating on behalf of the Iranian military and its proxies, to evade international restrictions on their operation," the Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

In 2023, Sharma established the Singapore-based Eswatini Maritime Affairs and International Ship Registry PTE. Ltd., which, despite being publicly disavowed by Eswatini authorities, continues to provide flagging services for vessels transporting Iranian petroleum, it said.

Network of Indian Entities Involved

"We know where you are, and we will sanction those who continue supporting the Iranian regime, whether by land, sea, or air," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

It said that Sharma and Shahid also manage a network of primarily India-based entities, some of which are used to establish fraudulent flagging registries.

The Treasury Department said Sharma is the managing director of India-based Oceaniek Technologies India, a company he has allegedly used to establish duplicitous flag registries, including those purporting to belong to Aruba, Nicaragua, and Sint Maarten.

In addition to Shahid, Indian nationals Ashwani Kumar Dhiman and Ishwinder Singh nominally serve as directors of Sharma's businesses, including Aryavart Ship Management Private Limited.

India-based companies controlled by Shahid including Precept Trends Private Limited; Polynesia Maritime Private Limited; Alexarya Finserv Private Limited; Alexarya Media and Entertainment Private Limited; Viharaboating Private Limited; and Aryavart Maritime and Educational Trust have been sanctioned by the US.