US returnee became 'lone wolf' after watching extremist videos: Maha ATS

Discover how a US returnee, Zaib Ansari, allegedly self-radicalised through extremist videos and now faces serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after a stabbing incident in Thane.

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Key Points Maharashtra ATS filed a 2,500-page chargesheet against US returnee Zaib Ansari for allegedly stabbing two security guards in Thane district in April.

Ansari, described as a "lone wolf", reportedly self-radicalised by watching videos of extremist preachers, including Anwar al-Awlaki, over nearly eight months.

The ATS invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Ansari, who is currently in judicial custody.

Investigators found a handwritten note at Ansari's residence stating "lone wolves will pounce on you", concluding no external handler was involved.

Ansari's lawyer informed the court that he suffers from schizophrenia and was previously on medication, also noting his strict vegetarian diet.

A US returnee in custody for allegedly stabbing two security guards in Thane district in April radicalised himself by watching videos of extremist preachers, according to a chargesheet filed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Zaib Ansari (31), who turned into a "lone wolf", was also battling divorce, the pressure to vacate his rented flat and an obsessive distrust of food cooked by strangers, the ATS said in its 2,500-page chargesheet.

In the chargesheet filed recently in a city court, the ATS invoked the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), against Ansari, who has been in judicial custody.

Details Of The Alleged Attack

According to the police, Ansari allegedly stabbed two security guards with a knife near his residence in the Nayanagar area of Mira Road, on the outskirts of Mumbai, in April after inquiring about their religion.

The injured guards were subsequently discharged after treatment.

Investigators also recovered a handwritten note from Ansari's residence that read "lone wolves will pounce on you", as per the chargesheet.

Citing his interrogation and other evidence, officials said they concluded that no handler or outsider was involved.

Ansari's Radicalisation And Personal Struggles

An official said Ansari, who spent nearly eight months watching videos of extremist preachers, including radical American-Yemeni cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, was self-radicalised.

The official said that Ansari worked as a tennis coach in the US, but struggled to maintain a steady income after returning to India.

He used to live alone after his divorce, and the house owner had told him to vacate the property as she did not want to let it out to bachelors, the official said.

As per the chargesheet, Ansari was further enraged by reports of child casualties in the conflict in Palestine. During court proceedings, his lawyer told the court Ansari suffers from schizophrenia and was previously on medication, the official said.

His counsel also told the court that Ansari strictly consumed self-prepared vegetarian food and refused meals prepared by others. In fact, his food habit created challenges for the police while he was in their custody, the official said.

The ATS has recorded statements from Ansari's mother, who visited him from the US, and his uncle based in Mumbai's Kurla area, with whom he initially stayed after returning to India, the official said.