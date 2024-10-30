News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » US refutes reports of expelling Indian diplomats

US refutes reports of expelling Indian diplomats

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 30, 2024 09:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The United States State Department has refuted reports claiming Washington, DC is considering 'expelling' Indian diplomats amid the strained ties between India and Canada.

Photograph: ANI Photo

During a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said he was unfamiliar with any such report and was not aware of any expulsion of Indian diplomats.

"I am not familiar with this report that we expelled Indian diplomats...I'm not aware of any expulsion," Miller stated.

 

Earlier this month, India recalled six diplomats from Canada after they were declared 'persons of interest' by the Canadian government, in the investigation into the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The US also reacted on the case of Vikash Yadav, a former employee of the Indian government, in connection with his alleged role in directing a foiled plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Being asked about Yadav's possible extradition, Miller said that the extradition matter comes under the prerogative of the US Justice Department.

He also mentioned that the US has been in dialogue with the Indian government on this issue.

The State Department spokesperson added that India had sent a delegation to the US two weeks ago to brief officials on the status of their investigation and that the US made it clear to Indian counterparts that there would be 'real accountability'.

"I would refer you to the Justice Department on that when it comes to extradition. That's a legal matter that we differ from DOJ. But I will tell you that we have been in dialogue with the government of India. They sent a delegation here two weeks ago to directly brief US government officials on the status of their investigation, and we briefed them on the status of our investigation. We made it clear that at that meeting, there will be real accountability," Miller said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Diplomatic Expulsions: Games Nations Play
Diplomatic Expulsions: Games Nations Play
'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'
'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'
'Nikhil Gupta Will Be Sent Back To India'
'Nikhil Gupta Will Be Sent Back To India'
I'm very excited: Harshit Rana reacts to Test call-up
I'm very excited: Harshit Rana reacts to Test call-up
Disha Patani Is Diwali-Ready
Disha Patani Is Diwali-Ready
Your Career Is Your BIGGEST Saving!
Your Career Is Your BIGGEST Saving!
What To Expect In A Rohit Shetty Film
What To Expect In A Rohit Shetty Film
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
What Is Canada-US Game Plan?
What Is Canada-US Game Plan?
India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner
India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances