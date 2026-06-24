US proposes steep hike in citizenship application fees

The US department of homeland security has proposed a substantial 75 per cent increase in naturalisation application fees, potentially making US citizenship significantly more expensive for millions of immigrants, including many from India.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy cytis/Pixabay.com

Key Points The US department of homeland security proposes a 75% hike in naturalisation application fees.

The fee for Form N-400, the US citizenship application, would increase from $760 to $1,330.

The proposal aims to eliminate reduced-fee options and fee waivers for lower-income applicants.

These changes could significantly impact thousands of Indian immigrants seeking US citizenship.

The proposal is currently open for public comments for 60 days before potential implementation.

For millions of immigrants pursuing the American dream, becoming a United States (US) citizen could soon come with a much steeper price tag.

The US department of homeland security (DHS) on Monday proposed raising the filing fee for Form N-400, the application used to obtain US citizenship through naturalisation, to $1,330 from the current $760 -- a nearly 75 per cent increase. The proposal would also eliminate reduced-fee options and fee waivers currently available to many lower-income applicants.

Impact On Immigrants And Fee Structure

If implemented, the changes would mark one of the largest increases in citizenship application costs in recent years and could significantly affect immigrants, including thousands of Indians who become eligible for US citizenship every year after obtaining permanent residency.

The department of homeland security released a new naturalization proposal on Monday, marking an escalation in new citizenship fees.

If implemented, the new rule from DHS’s US Citizenship and Immigration Services would mean applicants would foot a $1,330 bill for paper filings and $1,280 for online applications.

Historical Context And Future Steps

This would entail fee increases of 75 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively.

The previous USCIS rule from 2024 established a $760 fee for paper naturalisation application requests and $710 for online requests. In 2016, it cost applicants $595 to apply for naturalisation.

For perspective, the filing fee for the N-400 naturalisation application would increase from $760 to $1,330. That’s an increase of $570 per applicant.

The proposal would also eliminate the reduced filing fee currently available to certain applicants with household incomes below prescribed thresholds and eliminate fee waivers for Form N-400 and increase the fee for Form N-336 (Request for Hearing on a Decision in Naturalisation Proceedings) to $1,475 from $830.

Importantly, the proposal has not yet taken effect. DHS is accepting public comments for 60 days following publication. A DHS official told Newsweek that the changes were part of a periodical adjustment of fees.