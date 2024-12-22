News
US Navy shoots down its own jets over Red Sea

US Navy shoots down its own jets over Red Sea

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 22, 2024 21:24 IST
Two United States Navy pilots ejected safely over the Red Sea after their F/A-18 fighter aircraft was mistakenly shot down early Sunday in what military officials are calling 'an apparent case of friendly fire'.

IMAGE: US guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

As per a press release from the US military's Central Command one of the pilots has sustained minor injuries, reported multiple news outlets in the US.

The guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the aircraft, that was flying off the USS Harry S Truman, according to the CENTCOM news release cited by ABC News.

 

The US Navy has been patrolling the region to combat ongoing attacks on commercial ships from the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

Earlier, on December 21, the military said US forces conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility in Yemen used by the Houthis and shot down multiple uncrewed aerial vehicles and an anti-ship cruise missile.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
