US missile reserves dwindle as Iran conflict drags on: Report

The prolonged five-month confrontation with Iran is critically depleting US military air-defence missile inventories, raising significant concerns about Washington, DC's global operational capacity and strategic readiness.

IMAGE: US Patriot missile defence systems at an army base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on March 10, 2026. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points US air-defence missile inventories, including Patriot and THAAD interceptors, are significantly depleted due to the five-month confrontation with Iran.

A CSIS assessment indicates a steep drop in US reserve stocks, with Patriot interceptors falling from 2,200 to under 827 and THAAD missiles from 452 to under 278.

Depleting reserves could force the US and its allies to absorb higher operational exposure and take more risks during air-defence missions.

An extended engagement with Iran risks undermining the US military's capacity to address potential contingencies involving China or North Korea.

Despite President Trump's assertions of healthy reserves, defence officials have expressed worries over shrinking missile supplies and the hazards of a wider conflict.

The American military's key air-defence missile inventories are facing growing pressure as the confrontation with Iran enters its fifth month, prompting concerns over Washington's capacity to maintain Middle East operations while addressing security challenges in other regions.

US Missile Stockpiles Under Pressure

An assessment by the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) indicated that the US has deployed substantial quantities of Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors since the conflict erupted in late February, causing a steep drop in reserve stocks.

According to CSIS estimates, prior to the outbreak of hostilities, the US maintained approximately 2,200 Patriot interceptors across its two most advanced models, alongside nearly 452 THAAD missiles.

However, current reserves have dwindled to under 827 Patriot interceptors and fewer than 278 THAAD ballistic missile interceptors.

Critical Shortfall in Air Defence Interceptors

Warning that depleting reserves could compel Washington, DC and its allies to absorb higher operational exposure during air-defence missions, the report noted, "Diminished stockpiles may force the United States and its coalition partners to take more risks with interceptions. There are no good alternatives to Patriot and THAAD for ballistic missile defence."

The think tank further highlighted that American naval ships armed with Standard Missiles are frequently stationed at distances too remote to offer dependable coverage against incoming missile strikes.

These findings stand in contrast to statements from President Donald Trump, who brushed off anxieties regarding depleted arsenals, asserting that US reserves remain 'in very good shape'.

Geopolitical Implications of Depleting Reserves

The reserve depletion has acquired heightened sensitivity as hostilities between Washington and Tehran persist without a clear resolution, with analysts cautioning that an extended engagement could constrain the US from addressing emergencies in other theatres.

Broadcaster CNN earlier reported that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine highlighted worries over shrinking missile supplies during a briefing with Trump, during which defence officials detailed the hazards of a wider conflict with Tehran.

Wider Global Ramifications of US-Iran Tensions

Subsequent to that discussion, Trump ordered a temporary halt to military strikes on Iran, though regional friction has resurfaced.

In recent days, American and Saudi forces conducted combined air raids targeting Iran-aligned factions in Iraq, as the US military reported thwarting a 'surprise attack' directed by Tehran at American troops in the area.

Mark Cancian, a retired Marine Corps colonel who co-authored the CSIS report, warned that persistent combat could draw down US missile reserves to levels that compromise defence readiness outside the Middle East.

Cancian remarked to CNN that an extended war with Iran risks undermining the US military's capacity to deal effectively with potential contingencies involving China or North Korea, highlighting the wider global ramifications of the ongoing clash.