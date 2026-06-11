US launches new strikes on Iran after Trump vows to hit 'hard'

Amid escalating tensions, the US Central Command has initiated self-defence strikes against Iran, prompting widespread alerts and reports of explosions across Iranian cities, while Iraqi media claims Iranian retaliation against a US base.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: @CENTCOM/X

Key Points US Central Command said it launched self-defence strikes against multiple targets in Iran, citing "unwarranted" Iranian aggression.

Iran's Red Crescent placed emergency operations centres on full alert amid widespread reports of explosions in various Iranian cities.

Explosions were reported in locations including Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Minab, Qeshm Island, Gorgan, and Fars province, with air defence systems activated in Tehran.

Iraqi media claims Iran launched a missile strike targeting the US Al-Harir air base in Erbil, allegedly destroying a US radar system.

Former President Donald Trump had previously indicated a readiness to resume attacks on Iran, citing the downing of a US Apache helicopter.

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its forces launched additional self-defence strikes against multiple targets in Iran.

It also stated that the action is in response to continued and "unwarranted" Iranian aggression.

In a post on X, the US Central Command said, "U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets in Iran, June 10, at the Commander in Chief's direction."

The poster further said, "CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran. U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters."

Iran On High Alert Amid Reported Explosions

Iran's Red Crescent has placed all emergency operations centres across the country on full alert, according to Al Jazeera, amid escalating reports of explosions in multiple Iranian cities.

Citing Iranian media Mehr news agency, Al Jazeera reported fresh explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas, noting that the blasts were linked to an incident in the eastern part of the city.

Additional explosions were also reported in several other locations, including the southern towns of Sirik and Minab, as well as Qeshm Island and the northern city of Gorgan.

Meanwhile, air defence systems were activated in western Tehran, Al Jazeera cited Iranian media as saying. A

n explosion was also heard in Fars province in southwest Iran, which was attributed to the activation of air defence systems outside the city. The situation remains fluid, with emergency response agencies across Iran on high alert, Al Jazeera reported.

Escalating Tensions And Retaliatory Claims

According to Press TV, Iraqi media reports claim that Iran has launched a missile strike targeting the US Al-Harir air base in Erbil, allegedly destroying a US radar system in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

This comes after President Donald Trump said that the United States would resume attacks on Iran, as he voiced frustration over Tehran's delays in concluding the deal with Washington.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard." Trump suggested that Iran's downing of a US Apache helicopter provided grounds for renewed military action.

"Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that," he told reporters.