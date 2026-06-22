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US-Iran Talks: What's Munir Telling Shehbaz Sharif?

By REDIFF NEWS June 22, 2026 12:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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On June 21, the United States and Iran started high-level talks at the Burgenstock luxury hotel in Switzerland, with mediation by Qatar and Pakistan, in an effort to build on a fragile ceasefire and launch a 60-day roadmap toward a broader agreement.

 

US Iran Talks Switzerland

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir before the quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via Reuters

 

US Iran Talks Switzerland

IMAGE: United States Vice President J D Vance, Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir. Photograph: Urs Flueeler/Pool via Reuters

 

US Iran Talks Switzerland

IMAGE: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyid Abbas Araqchi and Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf with the Iranian delegation at the Lake Lucerne summit. Photograph: Urs Flueeler/Pool via Reuters

 

US Iran Talks Switzerland

IMAGE: Abbas Araqchi greets Shehbaz Sharif. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via Reuters

 

US Iran Talks Switzerland

IMAGE: Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via Reuters

 

US Iran Talks Switzerland

IMAGE: Vance looks on as Shehbaz Sharif speaks while holding Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani's hand. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Pool/Reuters

 

US Iran Talks Switzerland

IMAGE: Vance makes an opening statement at the start of the quadrilateral meeting, here and below. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Pool/Reuters

 

US Iran Talks Switzerland

Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via Reuters

 

US Iran Talks Switzerland

IMAGE: US Secret Service personnel at the Buergenstock resort in Lucerne. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Pool/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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SwitzerlandIranShehbaz SharifPakistanVance

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