US-Iran peace deal within 24 hours: Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that a US-Iran peace deal is on the verge of finalisation, potentially within the next 24 hours, marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough after months of intense negotiations.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Pool/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that a US-Iran peace deal is expected to be finalised within 24 hours, with electronic signing and technical talks to follow.

Sharif thanked the US and Iran for their commitment and expressed appreciation for regional support, calling it a 'historic peace deal' for lasting peace.

US Vice President J D Vance cautioned against 'fake information' regarding the deal, clarifying that Iran would not receive cash upfront and economic benefits depend on fulfilling obligations.

The negotiations have focused on Iran's nuclear programme, enriched uranium stockpile, US sanctions relief, and securing the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan has played a crucial mediating role, facilitating contacts and hosting peace talks between Washington, DC and Tehran since the conflict began on February 28.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said a US-Iran peace deal could be finalised within the next 24 hours, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough after months of conflict and negotiations.

'We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week,' Sharif said in a post on X.

Diplomatic Efforts and Regional Support

He thanked the United States and Iran for their 'ongoing commitment' during the negotiations and expressed appreciation for support from countries in the region.

"We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," he said in the post in which he tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President J D Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

There was no immediate confirmation from the White House or Iranian authorities regarding Sharif's latest assertion on the timing of the agreement.

Sharif's remarks came a day after he said the US and Iran had agreed on the text of a peace deal and that Pakistan was working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps.

"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," he had said on Friday.

Iranian and US Perspectives

Earlier, Araghchi had suggested progress in the negotiations, saying the 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer'.

"Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," Araghchi said in a social media post, without providing further details.

Iranian officials have indicated that an agreement is close, but have also said the memorandum of understanding remains under review.

Trump said on Friday that the United States was close to signing a deal with Iran to wind down the conflict and that a memorandum of understanding could be signed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Vance cautioned against what he described as 'a lot of fake information' circulating about a potential deal.

'The Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting,' Vance said in a social media post.

He said on Friday economic benefits for Iran would depend on it fulfilling its obligations under the proposed arrangement.

"This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace," Vance said, while urging caution over unconfirmed media reports and anonymous social media claims.

Pakistan's Pivotal Role and Key Issues

The conflict, which began on February 28, has rattled global markets, tested regional alliances and intensified diplomatic efforts to secure a negotiated settlement.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs separately said in a post that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Saturday.

According to Islamabad, the two ministers welcomed what they described as encouraging progress towards 'an understanding between Washington, DC and Tehran' and 'expressed hope that ongoing efforts would contribute to peace and stability in the region'.

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator in the US-Iran negotiations, facilitating contacts between Washington, DC and Tehran and hosting diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict. Days after a fragile ceasefire was established in April, Islamabad hosted the first round of peace talks.

It was attended by senior officials from both sides but they failed to clinch a deal.

Sharif's recent remarks underscore revived diplomatic efforts surrounding the peace talks.

The negotiations have focused on Iran's nuclear programme, the fate of its stockpile of enriched uranium, US sanctions relief and arrangements for reopening and securing the Strait of Hormuz.

Recent Tensions and India's Concerns

The latest push for a peace deal comes amid renewed tensions -- a flare-up that has heightened concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the region.

Earlier this week, three merchant vessels carrying Indian crew members were struck in separate US military actions off the Oman coast, with three Indian seafarers killed in one such incident.

India on Friday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks, the second time in a week, and told him that American military's 'lethal and deadly' strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are 'unacceptable' and they undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce.