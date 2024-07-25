US intercepts Russian, China bombers near Alaska

The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) intercepted a group of bombers near Alaska, marking the first instance of joint Russian and Chinese operations prompting such a response from the United States, CNN reported, citing, a United States defence official.

IMAGE: Russian TU-95 Bear bombers. Image only for representation. Photograph: Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti/Reuters

NORAD confirmed that the aircraft, comprising two Russian TU-95 Bear bombers and two Chinese H-6 bombers, were flying within the Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) over Alaska, strictly in international airspace and were 'not seen as a threat'.

The intercept, carried out by US F-16 and F-35 fighters alongside Canadian CF-18 jets, remained focused on ensuring the aircraft did not breach US or Canadian sovereign airspace.

NORAD emphasised that such encounters are not uncommon with Russian TU-95s, which have made routine flights into Alaska's ADIZ, as witnessed in a previous incident involving four Russian aircraft in May.

However, the inclusion of Chinese bombers in this scenario represents a notable development.

The H-6 bombers, modernised versions of older Soviet models, were identified entering Alaska's ADIZ for the first time during this event, according to CNN.

The Chinese have shown increasing interest in expanding their presence into the Arctic region, said Gen Gregory Guillot of US Northern Command during a Senate hearing earlier this year.

He had anticipated such developments, citing China's strategic moves northward and their growing involvement in Arctic affairs, often under the guise of scientific or technical missions but with clear military implications.

"What I have seen is a willingness and a desire by the Chinese to act up there," Guillot told a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"We have seen them in the maritime. We have seen them under the cloud of a technical or scientific research, but we think it is certainly multi-mission, to include military. And then I expect to see air activity in the Alaska part of the Arctic as soon as this year, potentially."

"It is a very big concern of mine," he said.

The incident underscores evolving dynamics in Arctic security, where traditional players like Russia are joined by newer entrants such as China, whose strategic ambitions extend beyond maritime activities into aerial operations.

While NORAD reiterated that the recent intercept did not escalate into a security breach, it highlights ongoing vigilance in monitoring international airspace near sensitive zones, CNN reported.