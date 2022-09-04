News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » US-India 2+2 meet, maritime security dialogue to be held in Delhi next week

US-India 2+2 meet, maritime security dialogue to be held in Delhi next week

By Lalit K Jha
September 04, 2022 09:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A group of senior US officials will travel to India next week to attend the US-India 2+2 intersessional meeting and maritime security dialogue, according to the state department.

The delegation visiting India during September 5-8 will be led by assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs Donald Lu.

 

Its objective is to deepen the US-India comprehensive global strategic partnership, the department said in a statement on Saturday.

Lu will be joined by deputy assistant secretary of state for the bureau of East Asian and Pacific affairs Camille Dawson for a Quad senior officials meeting and department of defense assistant secretary for Indo-Pacific security affairs Ely Ratner for a US-India 2+2 intersessional meeting and maritime security dialogue, it said.

"The delegation will meet with senior Indian officials to discuss ways in which the United States and India can expand our cooperation to support a free and open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region where human rights are respected," the state department said.

Lu will also join an event under the US-India alliance for women's economic empowerment with female entrepreneurs.

The event is aimed at increasing economic security through women's meaningful participation in the workforce.

"He will also engage in a roundtable discussion with senior business executives about how India can realise its full economic potential over the next 25 years to become a central hub in global supply chains," said the State Department.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India, US ink key defence pact BECA at 2+2 meet
India, US ink key defence pact BECA at 2+2 meet
Ukraine, China figure in India-US 2+2 ministerial
Ukraine, China figure in India-US 2+2 ministerial
India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
US Open PIX: Nadal, Alcaraz, Swiatek cruise through
US Open PIX: Nadal, Alcaraz, Swiatek cruise through
J'khand CM to seek trust vote on Monday amid crisis
J'khand CM to seek trust vote on Monday amid crisis
CWG gold medallist Nwokocha suspended for doping
CWG gold medallist Nwokocha suspended for doping
PIX: Man City, Liverpool held; Chelsea, Spurs win
PIX: Man City, Liverpool held; Chelsea, Spurs win
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

US-India: Why 2+2 may not always be 4

US-India: Why 2+2 may not always be 4

What India, US will discuss during 2+2 dialogue

What India, US will discuss during 2+2 dialogue

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances