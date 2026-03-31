US drops 2,000-pound bunker-buster bomb on Iran's Isfahan; Trump shares video

Donald Trump has shared a video purportedly showing explosions in Iran, raising questions about potential US-Israeli involvement and escalating tensions in the region.

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump shares a video clip of a powerful explosion. Photograph: Donald Trump on Truth Social

Key Points Donald Trump shared a video of alleged explosions in Isfahan, Iran, on his Truth Social platform.

Media reports suggest the explosions may be the result of US-Israeli joint strikes on a major ammunition depot.

Isfahan is a critical location for Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure.

A US official reported that US forces used bunker buster bombs in the alleged strike on the Isfahan depot.

Reports suggest Iran may have moved enriched uranium stockpiles to an underground facility in Isfahan.

United States President Donald Trump posted a video clip on his Truth Social platform showing a series of powerful explosions, reportedly in Iran's Isfahan, shortly after a fresh wave of attacks hit Tehran.

Trump did not specify when or where the blasts occurred, but media reports suggest it shows US-Israeli joint strikes on a major ammunition depot in Isfahan, a city of 2.3 million people.

The authenticity of the video footage has not been independently verified.

According to media reports, the strikes allegedly hit a major ammunition depot in Isfahan

Isfahan's Strategic Importance

The city is also home to critical military and nuclear-linked infrastructure, including facilities believed to be tied to Iran’s nuclear programme and the Badr military airbase.

Witness accounts cited in reports described a series of powerful secondary explosions following the initial strikes, with fireballs and shockwaves seen across large parts of the city.

According to a US official cited by The Wall Street Journal, US forces hit the Isfahan depot with 2,000-pound (approx. 907-kilogram) bunker buster bombs.

"A high volume of bunker busters, or penetrator munitions, was used for the strike," the official said.

Concerns Over Uranium Stockpiles

The media reports have suggested that Iran may have moved highly enriched uranium stockpiles, estimated to be around 540kg, to an underground facility in Isfahan.

The city had also been targeted previously during a US strike last year in the summer under Operation Midnight Hammer, which focused on its nuclear facilities.