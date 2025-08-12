HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US designates Baloch Liberation Army, its faction as terror groups

By Yoshita Singh
August 12, 2025 01:20 IST

The US on Monday designated Pakistan-based Balochistan Liberation Army and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a foreign terrorist organisation.

IMAGE: The Balocho rebels during the train hijack in Balochistan, Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

BLA was designated as a specially designated global terrorist in 2019 following several terrorist attacks. Since then, the group has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including by the Majeed Brigade, the State Department said in a statement.

 

The statement said the State Department is designating BLA and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, and adding the Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA's previous SDGT designation.

The action, it said, "demonstrates the Trump administration's commitment to countering terrorism".

"Terrorist designations play a critical role in our fight against this scourge and are an effective way to curtail support for terrorist activities," the State Department said.

The department further said that in 2024, BLA claimed responsibility for suicide attacks near Karachi airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

In 2025, the group said it was behind the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar in March, which resulted in the deaths of 31 civilians and security personnel, and over 300 passengers being taken hostage.

Yoshita Singh in New York/Washington, DC
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
