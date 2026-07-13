US deploys sea, air attack drones for first time in Iran war

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has escalated its military actions against Iran, launching extensive precision strikes across multiple Iranian military installations and deploying, for the first time, both one-way attack aerial and sea drones to safeguard the critical Strait of Hormuz.

IMAGE: A projectile is fired during what the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said were strikes on Iran, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on July 12, 2026. Photograph: US Central Command/Handout via Reuters

Key Points US Central Command (CENTCOM) executed widespread precision strikes against Iranian military installations, including air-defence systems and missile sites.

For the first time, US forces deployed both one-way attack aerial drones and one-way attack sea drones in these multi-domain operations.

The strikes aim to protect the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global maritime corridor, and hold Iranian forces accountable for aggression against commercial shipping.

Iran's IRNA News Agency reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, and the IRGC claimed retaliatory attacks on US facilities in Bahrain, including a drone command-and-control centre.

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior issued an alarm siren, urging citizens and residents to seek safety and follow official updates.

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a major wave of offensive precision strikes across multiple locations in Iran on Sunday, targeting dozens of military installations to degrade Tehran's capability to disrupt international maritime trade.

The operations specifically targeted Iranian military air-defence systems, coastal radar infrastructure, missile and drone launch sites, and small tactical vessels.

Escalation in Tactical Deployment

In a notable escalation of tactical deployment, US forces utilised a multi-domain assault force comprising fighter aircraft, naval combatants, and, for the first time, both one-way attack aerial drones and one-way attack sea drones.

According to a statement released by CENTCOM, the strikes were executed to protect the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global maritime bottleneck.

"The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it," the command stated.

The military action follows a sustained period of tension in the region, characterised by what Washington, DC describes as Iran's unwarranted aggression, illegal harassment, and arbitrary threats against international commercial shipping.

The United States launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran on Sunday, with US Central Command saying the operation is intended to further degrade Tehran's ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM's Commitment and Iranian Response

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out on the direction of the Commander in Chief to hold Iranian forces accountable.

'At 5 pm ET today, US Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable,' CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the region, stating that US forces remain heavily postured and prepared to take defensive and offensive actions to guarantee that the freedom of navigation is maintained for all commercial vessels passing through the strategic waterway.

Iran's IRNA News Agency, meanwhile, reported that at least two powerful explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, in the past hour.

IRGC Retaliatory Operations

The IRGC targeted several facilities at the Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain in the second phase of its retaliatory operation.

In a statement quoted by Al Jazeera, the IRGC said its aerospace forces struck helicopter maintenance facilities, a hangar housing a P-8 aircraft and a US military drone command-and-control centre.

The IRGC said the attacks were carried out in response to continued US military action against Iran.

It added that its retaliatory attacks were continuing. Iranian Army and the IRGC launched 'large-scale missile and drone attacks' on 'enemy bases in the region', Al Jazeera reported.

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said that sirens have been sounded.

In a post on X, it said, 'The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place. The alarm siren has been activated. We urge citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels.'