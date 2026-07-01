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US de-lists 4 Indian companies sanctioned over Russia links

By Sagar Kulkarni July 01, 2026 14:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The United States has officially removed four Indian companies from its sanctions list, previously implicated in supplying advanced technology to Russia's military-industrial complex, signalling a significant development in international trade relations.

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IMAGE: US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Key Points

  • The US has de-listed four Indian companies from its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List.
  • These firms were previously accused of supplying advanced technology and equipment to Russia's military-industrial base.
  • The de-listed companies are RRG Engineering Technologies, Lokesh Machines, Galaxy Bearings, and Shaurya Aeronautics.
  • Accusations against the firms included exporting dual-use equipment, microelectronics, and machine tools to Russian entities.

The United States has de-listed four Indian companies from its sanctions list, which were accused of supplying advanced technology and equipment for Russia's military-industrial base. The companies have been deleted from the Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List.

Indian Firms Removed From Sanctions List

The four companies include Hyderabad-based RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited and Lokesh Machines Limited, Ahmedabad-based Galaxy Bearings and New Delhi-based Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited, according to details shared by the US Department of the Treasury on Tuesday. 

The US had sanctioned Galaxy Bearings Ltd in October 2024, accusing it of exporting dozens of high-priority dual-use equipment, including roller bearings and roller assemblies, to Russian entities.

Shaurya Aeronautics Private Ltd was sanctioned for allegedly sending shipments of radar apparatus, radio navigational aid apparatus, radio remote control apparatus and electrical apparatus to Russia.

The US had accused RRG Engineering Technologies of sending over 100 shipments of microelectronics to SDN-listed, Russia-based Arteks Limited Company.

Lokesh Machines had been accused of sending dozens of shipments of machine tools to various Russian manufacturing companies.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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