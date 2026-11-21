Indian national Nikhil Gupta has been sentenced to 235 months in a US jail for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, marking a significant development in the high-profile international case.

IMAGE: Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Photograph: Courtesy X

Key Points Indian national Nikhil Gupta received a 235-month prison sentence in a US court on Friday for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

Gupta had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to the conspiracy to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Judge Victor Marrero ruled that Gupta would face deportation proceedings upon completing his prison term, with no supervised release.

During the hearing, Gupta apologised for his actions, expressing remorse to Pannun and the affected community.

Prosecutors argued against Gupta's claim of alcohol abuse, asserting he was an "enthusiastic" participant in the conspiracy.

Indian national Nikhil Gupta was sentenced to 235 months in jail by a US court on Friday for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh extremist on American soil.

Gupta, 55, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York announced 235 months prison term to Gupta after an almost 80-minute hearing.

The judge did not impose any sentence of supervised release on Gupta, saying he will be put in deportation and removal proceedings once he completes the prison term.

Gupta's Guilty Plea And Sentencing

Ahead of the hearing, a large crowd of Pannun's supporters had lined up outside the New York federal court in downtown Manhattan to attend the sentencing hearing.

Gupta, wearing a tan prison suit, was escorted into the courtroom by marshals. He scanned the room as he entered and sat flanked by his lawyers.

The court proceedings began at around 10:10 am local time with both the prosecution and defence arguing their sides of the case.

When asked by the judge if he wished to withdraw his guilty plea, Gupta rose and spoke loudly and clearly that "no, I'm not going to withdraw my guilty plea."

Courtroom Drama And Defence Arguments

The prosecutors argued against Gupta's submission that his actions were caused by "alcohol abuse", saying Gupta was "an enthusiastic" participant in the conspiracy.

The prosecutors wanted to play audio recordings of Gupta in the case showing his involvement and participation in the plot, but the judge shot down that request, saying, "there is no question left open by the guilty plea", and there is no need for any audio recordings to be played in court.

The defence also objected to any audio recordings being played at the sentencing hearing. The defence said that the plot to kill Pannun did not fructify and that there is no evidence that Gupta has a criminal record in India.

Gupta's Apology And Remorse

In a brief 6-minute statement that Gupta delivered in English in court, he apologised for his actions.

"I cannot undo what I have done. I am sorry to Pannun, to the community and the fraternity that I have hurt. I'm sorry," Gupta said, turning back to look at Pannun, who was seated in the courtroom and had several members of the Sikh community accompanying him for the hearing.

Gupta said his family, wife, mother and children have suffered and are being punished for something that they did not do.

Gupta invoked the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King and said he had hoped to live by the ideals of these leaders.

Gupta appeared to choke and get emotional as he addressed the court. He said he would accept whatever sentence the court accords him and would come out a "better" individual after he finishes his sentence.

He said he has "nowhere to hide from ...what I have done by joining this conspiracy." Gupta said he will spend the rest of his life making up for this.

As Gupta sat after delivering his statement, his lawyer patted on his back.

Pannun's Impact Statement

Pannun made his statement claiming that he has not been able to do his regular legal practice for over 1200 days since the threat to his life was uncovered.

Pannun spoke for about 20 minutes and at one point during his lengthy statement, the judge asked him to "summarise" what he wants to say and wrap up his statement so the court can move ahead with the proceedings.

Verdict And Defence Reaction

In imposing the 235-month sentence, the judge said it is "reasonable and appropriate" given the nature of the crime.

The defence lawyers, speaking after the verdict, expressed disappointment over the sentence, saying they would have wanted a lesser prison term for Gupta.