US Congress Pays Tribute To Indian-American Tech Leader Sivaramakrishnan Somasegar

The US Congress recently honoured the remarkable legacy of Indian-American tech visionary Sivaramakrishnan Somasegar, or 'Soma', recognising his profound impact on Microsoft, the startup ecosystem, and even professional cricket in the US.

Key Points The US Congress honoured the late Indian-American tech entrepreneur Sivaramakrishnan Somasegar, known as 'Soma', for his contributions to technology.

Soma had a distinguished career at Microsoft, rising to Senior Vice President and playing a critical role in projects like Windows NT.

After leaving Microsoft, he became a managing director at Madrona Venture Group, where he mentored numerous startups and strengthened the innovation ecosystem.

Beyond his professional achievements, Soma was deeply involved in his community, notably co-founding the Seattle Orcas to bring professional cricket to the Pacific Northwest.

Congresswoman Suzan DelBene praised Soma's legacy as an 'incredible technologist, entrepreneur, leader, and friend' in the community.

The US Congress paid tribute to Indian-American entrepreneur late Sivaramakrishnan Somasegar for his contributions to the growth of Microsoft and the technology sector in the US.

Somasegar, popular as 'Soma' among colleagues, passed away on May 19, at the age of 59.

"Soma was an incredible technologist, entrepreneur, leader, and friend in our Community," Suzan DelBene, Congresswoman from Washington state's first district, said in the US Congress earlier this week.

Soma's Impactful Career At Microsoft

Born and raised in southern India, Soma came to the United States to attend Louisiana State University.

In 1989, he began his career at Microsoft and played a critical role in Windows NT, one of the most important projects in the company's history.

"Through his remarkable management skills, dedication, and work ethic, he rose to senior leadership at Microsoft, ultimately serving as Senior Vice President until 2015," DelBene said, recalling her time with him at Microsoft.

Fostering Innovation And Community Engagement

She said after leaving Microsoft, Soma devoted himself to supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs as a managing director at Madrona Venture Group, where he guided countless startups and helped strengthen the region's innovation ecosystem.

"Beyond his professional achievements, Soma was deeply committed to his community. As the proud cofounder of the Seattle Orcas, he helped bring professional cricket to the Pacific Northwest and shared his love of the sport with many in our region," she said.

"Mr Speaker, I ask my colleagues to join me in honouring and remembering Soma's remarkable legacy. His family, friends, and colleagues will cherish his kindness and wisdom for years to come," DelBene said.