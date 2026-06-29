US and Iran agree to de-escalate strikes, reopen Strait of Hormuz

Amidst escalating geopolitical tensions and global economic strain, the United States and Iran are reportedly engaging in ongoing technical talks to de-escalate conflict and ensure safe passage through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

IMAGE: Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 15, 2026 . Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points US and Iran have reportedly agreed to de-escalate tensions and ensure free movement of vessels through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Technical talks between the two nations are ongoing, with further discussions on Iran's nuclear programme scheduled in Qatar.

The agreement follows four months of military conflict, which significantly impacted the global economy and strained US diplomatic ties.

Recent escalations included Iran's assertion of authority over the Strait and US retaliatory strikes, alongside strong rhetoric from US President Donald Trump.

Despite recent volatile exchanges, diplomatic channels have remained active, leading to the current de-escalation efforts.

Following a weekend of escalating military strikes and intense rhetoric between the US and Iran, both nations have agreed to halt attacks and allow free maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz.

Technical talks regarding Iran's nuclear programme are set to resume in Qatar on June 30, Tuesday, in a critical effort to de-escalate the four-month-long conflict.

Technical talks with Iran are scheduled to continue, indicating that both sides are actively working to de-escalate tensions, a US official told CBS News. Vessels will be allowed to move freely in the Strait of Hormuz, the official said.

Additionally, ABC News quoting an unnamed US official reported that the US and Iran have agreed to stop attacks and allow vessels to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz. The official said technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the memorandum of understanding, but did not provide further details on timing.

De-escalation Efforts And Global Impact

These signs of a potential breakthrough come at a critical juncture, given that the ongoing military conflict against Iran, which commenced four months ago, placed significant stress on the global economy, triggered a spike in gas prices in the US, and severely strained America's diplomatic relations with Israel and its traditional European allies.

Tensions had peaked on June 26, Friday when Tehran asserted its authority over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, issuing a stern warning that safe passage through the vital waterway could only be guaranteed for maritime vessels that coordinated directly with the Iranian government.

This development closely followed accusations from the US President Donald Trump, who alleged that Iran had targeted a commercial vessel navigating near the coast of Oman, utilising a one-way attack drone.

Recent Escalations And Retaliatory Actions

In response to that maritime incident, the US Central Command stated on June 27, Saturday, that it had executed a fresh wave of retaliatory strikes against multiple Iranian targets.

Amplifying the military action with harsh rhetoric on the same day, Trump issued a severe threat concerning Iran's existence.

Taking to his social media account on Truth Social, the US president stated, "United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!"

Trump further added, "It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!"

Defying the warning almost immediately, Iran launched military strikes against Kuwait and Bahrain on June 28, Sunday, claiming that the US had breached the ceasefire framework, though no casualties or injuries were reported from the incidents.

Ongoing Diplomatic Engagements

Despite this volatile back-and-forth over the weekend, diplomatic channels have remained functional.

Meanwhile, Axios reported on Sunday that the two opposing sides are scheduled to convene on Tuesday in Qatar to resume technical talks concerning Iran's nuclear programme.

The upcoming discussions in Qatar will carry immediate urgency, as a significant number of provisions contained within the memorandum of understanding (MoU) are designed to last for only 60 days, though they remain eligible for extension through mutual agreement.