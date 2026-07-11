Trump says US agrees to resume Iran talks; declares ceasefire 'over'

Trump's comment comes as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and resume the US-Iran talks.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

As Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following the recent military escalation between them, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Washington has agreed to continue talks with the Islamic Republic following Tehran's request but reiterated that the US still considers the ceasefire between the two sides to be "over".

Key Points Trump's comment comes as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and resume the US-Iran talks.

The visit was planned in coordination with the United States, and the talks are aimed at reducing tensions and facilitating a possible return to negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

In the last few days, there was military escalation between Tehran and Washington, during which the US alleged that Iran had been involved in attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's comment comes as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and resume the US-Iran talks.

According to CNN, citing a diplomat familiar, the visit was planned in coordination with the United States, and the talks are aimed at reducing tensions and facilitating a possible return to negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The move comes after a lull in fighting on Friday, following a sharp escalation in strikes from both sides that threatened to disrupt the agreement between the US and Iran.

In the last few days, there was military escalation between Tehran and Washington, during which the US alleged that Iran had been involved in attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, following which its forces conducted several strikes on Tehran in retaliation.

The Islamic Republic retaliated with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, further exacerbating the military confrontation between the two sides.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that the ceasefire agreement with Iran was effectively "over" for him, declaring that he no longer wishes to engage in diplomatic dealings with Tehran.

Trump categorically stated that the peace process was over and he would not deal with Iran any longer.

"To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum... They're led by sick people... I'll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate - they're good people... but they have to come back to me. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them," he said.

Following these remarks, Trump said that he does not believe the conflict with Iran will resume despite his saying that the ceasefire agreement with the Islamic Republic was effectively "over" for him.

Speaking at a press conference following the conclusion of the 2026 NATO Summit in Turkiye, Trump said, "I don't think it's going to start again. I think it's going to go very quickly. They hit a couple of ships, and so we hit them much harder. When they hit, we hit 10 times harder."