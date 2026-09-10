Mr Singh, get off our roads: US advt on deportation sparks row

The US department of homeland security is under fire for an AI-generated advertisement featuring "Mr Singh" that advocacy groups are condemning as "racist" and "anti-American" for its perceived targeting of Sikh and Hindu communities.

IMAGE: The AI-generated image posted on X by the US department of homeland security. Photograph: Courtesy, @DHSgov/X

Key Points The US department of homeland security (DHS) launched an AI-generated ad campaign targeting unlicensed commercial drivers.

The advertisement featured a brown-bearded man named "Mr Singh" with the tagline "Get off our roads, you don't know how to drive Mr Singh."

Advocacy groups, including the Hindu American Foundation and Sikh Coalition, criticised the ad as "racist," "un-American," and discriminatory.

The Sikh Coalition highlighted that millions of Sikhs in the US share the surname Singh and are still targeted and profiled.

The controversy arose amidst a DHS campaign promoting its CBP Home programme for voluntary self-deportation, offering travel assistance and an exit bonus.

An advertisement posted by the department of homeland security asking "Mr Singh" to self-deport sparked off a controversy with advocacy groups terming it "racist" and "anti-American".

The department of homeland security (DHS) used AI-generated imagery on X to push its campaign against unlicensed commercial drivers, featuring a brown-bearded man with a tagline: "Get off our roads, you don't know how to drive Mr Singh."

Controversial AI Imagery And Messaging

A short video clip in a related post on X shows Megatron, the main antagonist character in the Transformers franchise, negotiating the release of "aliens" -- a term used to describe foreign nationals by the US administration.

Megatron is shown seeking the release of truck drivers Harjinder Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Bekzhan Beishekeev, Akhror Bozorov, and Jasveer Singh, who were involved in road accidents and other crimes.

"If you approach this nation with hostile intent, know this. We will defend ourselves. We will defend Americanism. We will defend our home," the DHS said in a post on X.

Another post features Optimus Prime, the main protagonist in the Transformers franchise, with a DHS arm patch confronting the brown-bearded man with the message: "Self-deport or find out".

Advocacy Groups Condemn 'Racist' Ad

The reference to "Mr Singh" in the advertisement was criticised by advocacy groups, including the Hindu American Foundation and Sikh Coalition.

"'Singhs' are Hindu, they are Sikhs, they are American and they drive. Racist, un-American, anti-Indian profiling/trolling by @DHSgov should shock our nation's collective conscience," Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said in a post on X.

"This is a discriminatory post by a federal agency that is far beyond political messaging, and we welcome an investigation," the HAF said, tagging Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K Dhillon and FBI Director Kash Patel.

"Twenty-five years after 9/11, Sikhs are *still* being targeted and profiled for how we look," the Sikh Coalition said in a post on X.

"Millions of Sikhs in the United States have the last name Singh, which means lion. We remain fearless in identifying as Sikhs â even when our government portrays us as enemies," the Sikh Coalition said.

Context Of DHS Campaign

The row comes amid a DHS campaign to promote its CBP Home programme, which allows eligible undocumented migrants to register their intention to leave the United States voluntarily.

Those registering for self-deportation can receive travel assistance and an exit bonus of USD 2,600, according to the DHS.