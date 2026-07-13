Urinating in Public? Beware, You're on Camera

Forget fines. In Assam's Tinsukia, people allegedly caught urinating in public on CCTV are now being shown on giant LED screens in a bid to shame repeat offenders.

IMAGE: Caught on camera: Public urinators displayed on giant LED screens to deter repeat offenders. Photograph: Kind courtesy X

After fines failed to stop people from relieving themselves in public, an Assam town has turned to a far more embarrassing deterrent -- putting offenders on the big screen.

In a civic campaign that has gone viral on social media, the Tinsukia Municipal Board has installed giant LED screens displaying CCTV footage of people allegedly caught urinating in public.

The initiative, dubbed by many online as a 'Screen of Shame', is aimed at discouraging the widespread practice of public urination in the town.

Key Points Tinsukia Municipal Board installed LED screens displaying CCTV footage of alleged public urination offenders after fines failed to improve civic behaviour.

The campaign, widely dubbed the 'Screen of Shame', aims to discourage public urination through public embarrassment instead of monetary penalties.

The initiative has gone viral on social media, drawing praise from some users while triggering privacy and dignity concerns from others.

Municipal officials insist the campaign promotes public hygiene and encourages residents to use available public toilets instead of open spaces.

The unusual cleanliness drive highlights the continuing sanitation challenge despite expanded public toilet infrastructure and ongoing awareness campaigns across India.

Screen of Shame Campaign

Municipal authorities said monetary penalties alone had done little to change behaviour, with many offenders continuing to flout the rules despite repeated enforcement drives.

The LED displays, installed at prominent locations, now play footage captured by CCTV cameras showing individuals allegedly violating civic norms.

Public Urination Crackdown

The campaign has sparked intense debate on social media.

While many users praised the civic body's unconventional approach, arguing that public embarrassment could prove to be a stronger deterrent than fines, others questioned whether the move infringes on privacy and human dignity.

Officials, however, maintain that the campaign is intended solely to promote public hygiene and cleanliness, and to encourage residents to make use of public toilets instead of open spaces.

Sanitation Challenge Continues

The initiative comes as civic bodies across India continue to grapple with the challenge of maintaining sanitation despite the expansion of public toilet infrastructure and awareness campaigns.

With its unusual mix of surveillance and public shaming, Tinsukia's latest cleanliness drive has succeeded in one respect -- it has got the country talking.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff